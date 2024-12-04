🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — At Tuesday’s re-organizational meeting, the Wyoming Area School Board elected Phillip Campenni president, replacing current president Michael Supey.

“I’d like to thank my fellow board members for your vote of confidence for the upcoming year to serve as president,” said Campenni.

Campenni has been on the school board since 2019 and was most recently reelected in 2023 for a two-year term.

Peter Butera was elected as vice president, taking over for Kirby Kunkle.

Butera initially joined the school board in August 2023 when he was appointed to a vacant seat and then won a four-year term during the election that November.

Butera was also chosen as Wyoming Area’s Pennsylvania School Board Association Liaison and Chairperson of the Finance Committee.

Other committee appointments include: Erica Gazda as chairperson of education, Mara Valenti as chairperson of activities, Kirby Kunkle as chairperson of buildings and ground, David Alberigi as chairperson of bids, Michael Karshmarsky as chairperson of policy, Supey as chairperson of technology, Joseph Kopco as chairperson of police.

Additionally, Kopco was voted in as treasurer, the role previously held by Butera, and Jarrett Ferentino was reappointed as board solicitor.

The next Wyoming Area School Board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.