Jonathan Kerestes of Nanticoke drops his donation into the donation box at the Mohegan Sun Arena before skating on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins ice. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Jonathan Kerestes of Nanticoke drops his donation into the donation box at the Mohegan Sun Arena before skating on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins ice.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Arena hosts annual Toys for Tots Open Skate

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Marine Staff Sergeant Justin Eckersley of MWSS 472 Detachment A Wyoming greeted the skaters as they entered the Mohegan Sun Arena.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Marine Staff Sergeant Justin Eckersley of MWSS 472 Detachment A Wyoming greeted the skaters as they entered the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Penelope Oberg, 10, of Shavertown, helps her brother, Brodie, 4, skate around the ice at the Mohegan Sun Arena.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Penelope Oberg, 10, of Shavertown, helps her brother, Brodie, 4, skate around the ice at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Amelia Nardi, 6, of Luzerne, was having trouble skating and Karel Zubris of Plains and Tux came to her rescue during the free skate at the Mohegan Sun Arena.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Amelia Nardi, 6, of Luzerne, was having trouble skating and Karel Zubris of Plains and Tux came to her rescue during the free skate at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Many took advantage of the Toys for Tots free skate at the Mohegan Sun Arena.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Many took advantage of the Toys for Tots free skate at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza hosted its annual Toys for Tots Open Skate on Tuesday. This special event offers a rare opportunity to skate on the arena’s AHL regulation ice while supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Admission was a new, unwrapped toy or a $5 contribution to Toys for Tots.