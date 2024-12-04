Arena hosts annual Toys for Tots Open Skate
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza hosted its annual Toys for Tots Open Skate on Tuesday. This special event offers a rare opportunity to skate on the arena’s AHL regulation ice while supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Admission was a new, unwrapped toy or a $5 contribution to Toys for Tots.