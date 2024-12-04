Arena hosts annual Toys for Tots Open Skate

Many took advantage of the Toys for Tots free skate at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Amelia Nardi, 6, of Luzerne, was having trouble skating and Karel Zubris of Plains and Tux came to her rescue during the free skate at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Penelope Oberg, 10, of Shavertown, helps her brother, Brodie, 4, skate around the ice at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza hosted its annual Toys for Tots Open Skate on Tuesday. This special event offers a rare opportunity to skate on the arena’s AHL regulation ice while supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Admission was a new, unwrapped toy or a $5 contribution to Toys for Tots.