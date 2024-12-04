🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — Police in Newport Township filed charges against a Warrior Run woman accused of assaulting and knocking a care-dependent woman out of her wheelchair during a dispute about gas mileage.

Edith Alice Calderon, 53, is facing charges of striking or shoving a care-dependent person and harassment. The charges were filed with District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of West Main Street in Glen Lyon where they found a woman on the floor on Nov. 16. The woman told police Calderon is her caretaker and struck her in the legs during a dispute about Calderon wanting more money for gas mileage. Calderon is employed by a home health care agency.

Police in the complaint said the woman had bruises on her legs and was transported to an area hospital.