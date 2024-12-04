🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — Two men are facing felony assault and robbery charges after they allegedly attacked a man who claimed one of their girlfriends cheated on them.

Lyle Vincent Evans, 25, of East Main Street, and Quinten Alexander Schmidt, 23, of North Spring Street, both in Glen Lyon, are accused of punching and kicking a man on West Main Street, Glen Lyon, on Nov. 27, according to court records.

The victim is known to Evans and Schmidt.

Police in court records say the victim suffered broken facial bones.

According to the criminal complaint:

The victim told police he was hanging out with Schmidt at the Rock Street Apartments where he told Schmidt his girlfriend cheated on him. Schmidt demanded the victim to repeat what he said in front of the woman but the victim refused.

Schmidt allegedly punched the victim several times in the face before throwing and smashing his cellular phone.

The victim and Schmidt then walked to a convenient store on West Main Street where Evans showed up in a pickup truck.

Evans and Schmidt then attacked the victim by kicking and punching him multiple times while stealing cigarettes, the complaint says.

Evans allegedly stated he was going to get his gun and shoot the victim.

Evans and Schmidt are facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct. Schmidt is further facing a criminal mischief charge.

The charges against the two men were filed with District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke.