KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity has announced the appointment of Kelly Mulhern as its new executive director, effective Dec. 1.

Mulhern brings a wealth of experience in grant writing, fundraising, community development and nonprofit management, along with a strong commitment to providing affordable housing for families in need.

Mulhern succeeds Karen Evans Kaufer, who is retiring after 17 years of dedicated service to the organization. Under Kaufer’s leadership, Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity made significant strides in advancing its mission, including expansion of the Habitat’s ReStore and local business and government partnerships.

With a diverse background in writing, education and project management, Mulhern is eager to lead the organization into its next phase of growth and community impact.

“The mission of Habitat for Humanity is incredibly inspiring,” said Mulhern. “Helping families access safe, affordable housing improves lives and strengthens communities, and I am honored to be part of such a worthy organization.”

The organization’s board president, Kelly Bray, expressed confidence in Mulhern’s ability to build upon the strong foundation laid by her predecessor.

“We are confident that Kelly will build on our foundation of empowering families through stable housing, while strengthening community partnerships,” Bray said.

Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity remains dedicated to its goal of building homes, communities and hope throughout the Wyoming Valley. With Mulhern’s leadership, the organization looks forward to reaching new milestones in its mission to create affordable housing opportunities for families in need.

For information on Mulhern’s appointment, or to learn how you can get involved with Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity, visit www.wv-hfh.org or call 570-820-8002.

Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization dedicated to working alongside families to build simple, decent homes.

Each family will contribute hundreds of hours of “sweat equity,” working side by side with volunteers to help build and then buy their own home on terms they can afford.