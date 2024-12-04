🔊 Listen to this

West Pittston Borough has filed a civil lawsuit against municipal neighbors and partners in the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department alleging the regional police commission has refused to accept responsibility to pay pensions for police retirees.

The suit, which was filed by Attorney Sean T. Welby, of Welby Stoltenberg Cimballa & Cook law firm based in Harrisburg on behalf of West Pittston, was assigned this week to Luzerne County Judge Richard M. Hughes III.

West Pittston in the lawsuit claims a section in the bylaws, called the Inter-Municipal Agreement, states each partner municipality shall “take steps when possible” to terminate their existing police pension plan and police pension funds and transfer all pension assets to the the Wyoming Area regional police commission.

The suit alleges West Pittston has six retired police officers and the regional police commission has failed to accept West Pittston’s police pension assets.

In response to the suit, filed by attorneys Robert D. Schaub, Thomas J. Campenni and Zachary J. C. Watkins, of the law firm Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald LLP in Plains Township, on behalf of the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department and the municipalities of Exeter, Exeter Township, Wyoming and West Wyoming, believe the regional police commission is not obligated to maintain a pension plan for police retirees.

The response noted West Pittston failed to advise other municipalities that its pension plan was categorized by the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s Office as moderate distress level in 2022 when the regional police department was created with Wyoming, West Wyoming, Exeter and Exeter Township.

Each municipality dissolved their existing police department to form the regional police force that began operating on Dec. 31, 2023.

If the regional police commission assumes liabilities to pay police retiree pensions from all five municipalities that formed the regional police force, each of the five partnered municipalities would have to raise taxes, according to the response filed by the attorneys representing the regional police department.