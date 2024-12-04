The convenience store/gas station will open Friday in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

The new Aldi grocery store is expected to open next week in the Union Center Plaza along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The gas pumps are ready to accept customers at the new Wawa convenience store/gas station opening Friday, Dec. 6, in the Union Center Plaza along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Wawa will open on Friday, Dec. 6, in the Union Plaza on Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wally Goose will be there.

The Wawa mascot will greet hundreds of customers who have been waiting a long time for Wawa to open a new store in Luzerne County. But that’s not the only big news regarding Friday’s Wawa grand opening plans for its newest store in Union Plaza, along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to Wawa officials, the grand opening will feature free 60th anniversary T-shirts for the first 100 customers, free any-size hot coffee, and an “impactful” ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In April 2024, Wawa reached its 60th anniversary of opening its first store in Folsom in 1964, and at each of its new store openings this year, the convenience retailer will reinforce its commitment to “fulfilling lives” of its associates, customers and community.

Festivities will begin at 7:45 a.m. with Tammi Fennelly, general manager, doing the honors of counting down the moment when the doors open for the very first time at 8 a.m..

Customers will be invited to participate in a brief ceremony at 8:30 a.m. with remarks about the impact Wawa has on its community. There will be a signature Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition between police and fire departments, and an official ribbon-cutting with the aforementioned mascot, Wally Goose.

Participating in the ceremony will be Jim Magee, Wawa director of store operations; Rachel Gambier, Wawa area manager; Tammi Fennelly, Wawa general manager; local police and fire departments; and Wally Goose.

At 8:30 a.m., there will be a ceremonial toast, the hoagie building competition, and the ribbon cutting.

“Wawa is proud to open its doors to provide trusted quality products, convenience, new jobs, support and to fulfill lives in the community,” a company statement said. “The event will celebrate new associates and customers and simple gestures, like holding the door for one another, that together make a big difference in making Wawa’s family-like store atmosphere possible. The grand opening celebration will gather the community to welcome everyone on day one and celebrate the impact the new store will have on its neighbors and community.”

The new Wawa is in Union Center Plaza along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township — the former Kmart Plaza.

More businesses moving in

In the same plaza, work is also moving fast at Aldi, a grocery store that will occupy most of the space of the former Kmart store. Aldi is expected to open the second week of December. And at the opposite corner of the plaza, a new Cloud 10 Car Wash is also moving ahead.

Wawa is also looking to build in two other Luzerne County areas — Dallas Township and Plains Township. The Dallas Township store is to be built next to Tractor Supply on Route 309. The proposed site in Plains Township is near Mohegan Pennsylvania at the intersection of East Main Street and Route 315 — across the street from a similar type chain, Sheetz.

No update on those plans was available.

Wawa highlights:

• Serves more than 600 million customers annually.

• Brews over 195 million cups of its award-winning coffee each year.

• Builds more than 80 million built-to-order hoagies annually.

• 36,000 employees.

• Wawa Logo: “Wawa” is a native American word for the Canada goose that was found in the Delaware Valley, thus the use of the Canada goose on Wawa’s corporate logo.

