Following a spike in car thefts thanks to recent trends on social media, Duryea Police Department reminded drivers on Wednesday about free security upgrades they can install to better secure their vehicles.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, certain models of Kia and Hyundai have been the target of increased theft attempts due to the popularization of videos on TikTok and YouTube showing instructions on how to bypass certain vehicles’ security features.

According to Hyundai’s website, thefts began to spike in the summer 2022 in response to videos posted by car thieves on various social media platforms in what became known as the “Kia Challenge.”

Hyundai models that were affected were primarily entry-level models that were not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices, which make up roughly 4 million Hyundai vehicles on the road in the U.S today, the dealership said.

Hyundai and Kia offer free software upgrades to address issues of theft.

According to Kia, vehicles not eligible for the software upgrade can instead receive an ignition cylinder protector to reinforce the key cylinder sleeve assembly as an additional theft deterrent.

Affected Models

Hyundai vehicles affected include:

• 2018-2022 Accent.

• 2011-2022 Elantra.

• 2013-2020 Elantra GT.

• 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe.

• 2018-2022 Kona.

• 2020-2021 Palisade.

• 2013-2022 Santa Fe.

• 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport.

• 2019 Santa Fe XL.

• 2011-2019 Sonata.

• 2011-2022 Tucson.

• 2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster.

• 2020-2021 Venue.

You can enter your Hyundai’s VIN on the dealership’s website to see if you qualify.

Kia models affected include:

• 2011-2022 Sportage.

• 2011-2020 Optima.

• 2011-2022 Sorento.

• 2011-2021 Forte.

• 2020-2022 Soul.

• 2012-2021 Rio.

• 2011-2021 Sedona.

• 2021-2022 Seltos.

According to the dealership, Kia offers the security update to owners of any 2011-2021 Kia model with a twist-to-start ignition system. More information is available on Kia’s website.