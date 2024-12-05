🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — An item tucked within the agenda for Tuesday night’s Wilkes-Barre Township Zoning Hearing Board meeting could have major implications on the future of the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Listed on the agenda is a request for variances from MOAG Wyoming Valley LLC for an auto sales business.

According to sources, the request is being made on behalf of MotorWorld | MileOne Autogroup, a dealership located off of Route 315 in Plains Township.

The sources said MotorWorld is considering a plan to move the dealership to the Wyoming Valley Mall and would include occupying all of the space of the mall, except for the JCPenney store. Additional buildings would be constructed outside the mall, the sources said.

The plan is in it earliest stages, with no decisions being made to date. There are drawings of what the mall would look like if MotorWorld was to make the move and they will be presented at a zoning hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre Township Municipal Building, 150 Watson St.

Rick Osick, Division President at MotorWorld, said he could not offer comment on the plan.

“All we can say is that it’s an option we are looking at,” Osick said. “No decisions have been made. We are just gathering information.”

