KINGSTON TWP. — A woman from West Pittston is charged with setting brush fires at Francis Slocum State Park last month.

Tara Michelle Siliekus, 44, of Luzerne Avenue, intentionally set several brush fires inside the park between 6:22 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to court records filed by officers with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

A trail camera captured a woman identified in court records as Siliekus setting the fires.

Siliekus is charged with two counts of maliciously setting fire to forest and damaging commonwealth property. The charges were filed with District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township.