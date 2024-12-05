🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Transportation Authority Executive Director B ob Fiume on Thursday said help is needed for the annual “Stuff the Bus for Toys for Tots event this Saturday.

LCTA will hold its annual “Stuff the Bus for Toys for Tots” from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Walmart Supercenter, Highway 315, Pittston.

LCTA staff, U.S. Marines, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and Tux from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will be on hand to collect new, unwrapped toys, books, and games all day.

Toys for boys and girls ages 9 and older are especially needed. Cash donations will also be accepted.

“LCTA does this event each year because every child should have something to open on Christmas morning, and we know the need is greater than ever,” Fiume said. “We have seen from past Stuff the Bus events that our community is very generous — together, we really can make this a brighter holiday for local children.”

Last year, the local Toys for Tots campaign distributed nearly 70,000 toys to more than 22,000 less fortunate children in our region.

LCTA has again partnered with Cumulus Media, home of your favorite radio personalities from Magic 93, Hot 97.1, NASHFM 93.7, and 979X FM, as its exclusive radio sponsor. Radio personalities from all four stations will broadcast live from the event throughout the day.

LCTA also had nine community partners to maximize toy donations prior to the event:

Abide Coffeehouse, 23 West Market St., Wilkes-Barre

Boscov’s, near Customer Service Desk, 15 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre

Edwards Garden Center, 525 River St., Forty-Fort

Orange Theory Fitness, 401 Market St., Kingston

Patte’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, 65 West Hollenback St., Wilkes-Barre

Pierce Street Deli, 517 Pierce St., Kingston

Rush Inn, 220 Zerby Ave., Kingston

Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University, 141 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre

Wilkes-Barre City Hall, 40 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre