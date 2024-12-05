🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County judge dismissed two felony counts of theft against a West Pittston man, who was accused of stealing nearly $15,000 while he worked as a manager at Dream Girls, an adult entertainment venue on Mundy Street, Wilkes-Barre Township.

Court records say Pasquale Gagliardo, 44, last known address as Dennison Street, was accused of pocketing cash stealing $14,508.57 from April to November 2023.

Gagliardo’s attorney, John H. Urbanski of Kingston, filed a Habeas Corpus petition to have the case dismissed arguing the evidence was insufficient.

Judge David W. Lupas granted the petition this week that resulted in the case being dismissed against Gagliardo.