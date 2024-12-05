🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from New Jersey accused of assaulting several Wilkes-Barre City police officers after being taken into custody for punching passing vehicles and smashing a window at a business was sentenced to up to two years in prison.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Christian Darryl Roldan, 31, of Elizabeth, to one-to-two years at the county correctional facility plus three years probation on a charge of assault upon a law enforcement officer. Roldan did not contest the charge in a plea agreement that involved the withdrawal of two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Roldan was arrested after he was accused of punching windows of passing vehicles on South Main Street and a glass door to a business in the 500 block of South Main Street on March 2, according to court records.

While in custody, Roldan used his elbow to strike an officer in the face and attempted to spit on several officers, court records say.