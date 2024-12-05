🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man who told a bank teller he “just killed someone” while robbing the PNC Bank branch in Fairview Township in January pled guilty in Luzerne County Court.

Christopher J. Quinlan, 41, of Arthur Circle, Fairview Township, was accused of entering the bank through a rear door and approached a teller saying, “Give me all your money now or I’ll kill you. Don’t mess with me because I just killed someone,” according to court records.

The robbery happened at the bank on South Mountain Boulevard on Jan. 26.

Quinlan did not conceal his face during the robbery as Fairview Township police had prior contacts with him.

Quinlan pled guilty to robbery and terroristic threats before Judge David W. Lupas.

Lupas scheduled Quinlan to be sentenced Feb. 5.