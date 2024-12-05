Detective bids farewell after nearly 35-year career

WILKES-BARRE — When Chaz Balogh was 4 years old living on Waller Street in South Wilkes-Barre, he would ride a Big Wheel making police siren sounds.

Balogh drove past his childhood home Thursday to reflect the end of his nearly 35 years in law enforcement as he retires as a detective sergeant with the Luzerne County district attorney’s office and head of the unit that investigates computer crimes against children, specifically the downloading and sharing of child sexual abuse materials.

Balogh’s retirement will only be one day as he begins the next chapter in his career as a relationship manager with Our Rescue, an organization that battles worldwide sex trafficking and child exploitation.

It was Our Rescue that provided the funds for Spike, Balogh’s canine partner trained in locating hidden electronic devices during searches as part of child sexual abuse investigations.

“Basically, how I got Spike with donations given to Our Rescue, I’ll be making sure those donations are being used for their specific purposes,” Balogh said during an interview Thursday as he cleaned out his office and greeted many visitors wishing him well in the future.

Balogh teared up several times, reflecting on how he began his law enforcement journey and the many people who guided and helped him along the way.

Balogh began as a sheriff deputy in 1989 under Sheriff Frank Jagodinski as he attended the police academy. While working as a sheriff deputy, he also was employed as a police officer in several municipalities.

It was Sheriff Carl Zawatski who urged Balogh to accept a county detective position offered by then newly elected district attorney David W. Lupas in 2000.

“At the time, I was doing a lot of community awareness campaigns and a few child predator catches with the police departments where I worked. Sheriff Zawatski approached me one day and explained Dave Lupas who was the newly elected district attorney wanted me. I was only 24 at the time and did not think I was up to the task, but Sheriff Zawatski urged me to take it,” Balogh said while tearing up. “Sheriff Zawatski was like a father figure to me.”

Under Lupas’ eight-year tenure as district attorney, he formed the office’s child predator unit as Balogh investigated computer crimes against children as the internet became more prevalent in homes during the early to mid 2000s.

Balogh continued to investigate child sexual abuse images under district attorney Jackie Musto Carroll.

“Jackie gave me every cops’ dream. She had faith in me and she had a vision, to go after these people who download child sexual abuse images. She gave me the opportunity, and I ran with it,” Balogh said, once again tearing up. He explained it was under Musto Carroll’s tenure that the office joined the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force.

While working under district attorney Stefanie Salavantis, Balogh received what he called his savior, Spike, the black lab funded by donations from Our Rescue.

“They teach you not to get emotional in this job, but everyone is human, and you can’t help it. As you know, I view the most horrific crimes against children, and it was getting to me. I have to thank district attorney Salavantis for getting me Spike, because Spike saved me,” Balogh said. “Spike saved my life both emotionally and physically.”

Balogh was promoted to detective sergeant by District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce in 2022.

“This job is not for everyone. Being a police officer is a tough and risky job. But viewing these horrific images takes its toll on you, and I’ve been doing it for decades,” Balogh said.

Balogh said the county’s office that investigates computer crimes against children is left in good hands with county detectives Neil Murphy and Richard Naprava.

“I did the best I could, and I can safely look back and say we saved thousands of children,” Balogh said. “You define yourself with the work you do and how you do it. For the people who know who I am, I’m always going to give 110 percent.”