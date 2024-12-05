🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. —Aldi will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 12 to celebrate the opening of its newest location at 1100 Wilkes Barre Twp. Blvd in Union Center Plaza along Route 309.

According to a press release, the ceremony will take place about 30 minutes before the store opens. Customers will be allowed to enter the store immediately following the ceremony.

Several goodies will be given out to the first 100 customers including a golden ticket that could be worth up to $100 and a free Aldi tote bag.

The grocery store will occupy most of the space of the former Kmart store, which closed in 2019.

Wawa, set to open Friday, will also be located in the plaza as well as a new Cloud 10 Car Wash.