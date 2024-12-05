🔊 Listen to this

Gov. Josh Shapiro and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll on Thursday joined leaders from Utz Brands, Inc. to announce the opening of the company’s new Rice Distribution Center — a 650,000-square-foot state-of-the-art logistics hub in Adams County that consolidates operations from six other Utz facilities.

The Governor emphasized how projects like Utz’s expansion demonstrate the importance of public-private partnerships in driving Pennsylvania’s economic growth.

“Utz’s decision to expand here in Central Pennsylvania is another demonstration of our commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, modernizing infrastructure, and collaborating across agencies to deliver results,” Shapiro said. “Pennsylvania is open for business — and today’s announcement is a win for our Commonwealth.”

The opening underscores the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing efforts to drive economic growth, cut through red tape, and make Pennsylvania a great place to invest and do business.

The Rice Distribution Center will centralize Utz’s distribution and retain 180 local jobs, while also creating new economic opportunities in Hanover and supporting the continued growth of Utz – one of Pennsylvania’s iconic snack brands.

PennDOT played a pivotal role in facilitating the project, providing approximately $1.5 million to install a new traffic signal at High Street and Kindig Lane, ensuring improved traffic flow in the area.

“PennDOT is proud to support the infrastructure improvements that helped make this new facility possible,” said Secretary Carroll. “Investing in improvements like this new traffic signal not only facilitates economic development but helps keep our communities safe.”

The Utz company praised PennDOT’s quick turnaround time, pointing to the distribution center’s location on the border between multiple municipalities as a major hurdle the Administration helped them to clear.

“Our new logistics center reflects our commitment to operational excellence and growth,” said Howard Friedman, CEO of Utz Brands, Inc. “This facility expands our capacity, enhances efficiency, and streamlines operations for our customers. We’re grateful for the collaboration with state and local partners that made this vision a reality.”

The Rice Distribution Center, named in honor of Michael W. Rice — a third-generation leader of Utz — represents a critical milestone in the company’s efforts to enhance its logistics network and support volume growth.

With 73 dock doors, 375 trailer parking spots, and advanced warehouse management systems, the facility will handle 1.1 billion pounds of product annually — equivalent to 18 billion snack food servings.