WILKES-BARRE — The Shapiro Administration has announced that a new selection of military-themed license plates are available.

Recently passed legislation allows the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to offer Pennsylvanians six new license plates honoring military veterans.

“These plates are yet another opportunity to show our appreciation for the sacrifices of our military members and their families,” said Kara Templeton, PennDOT deputy secretary for driver and vehicle services. “As always, we are proud to recognize our military community and their accomplishments.”

Three of the new plates recognize service members who received medals or honors for individual achievements or deployments.

The plates are the standard license plate colors of white, blue, and gold and bear a graphic of the medal awarded.

For a fee of $26, the plates are available for use on passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds.

These plates include:

• Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal Registration Plate — applicants must submit a completed MV-150 — “Application for U.S. Military Service Registration Plate” — and a legible photocopy of their Form DD-214 “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers” indicating they were awarded the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

• Operation Inherent Resolve Veterans Plate – applicants must submit a completed MV-150P, “Application for U.S. Military Service Registration Plate,” and a legible photocopy of their Form DD-214 “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers” indicating they participated in Operation Inherent Resolve against the Islamic State and the Levant, which encompasses campaigns in Iraq, Syria, and Libya.

• Borinqueneers Congressional Gold Medal Registration Plate — applicants must submit a completed MV-150P, “Application for U.S. Military Service Registration Plate,” and a legible photocopy of their Form DD-214 “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers” indicating they served in the 65th Infantry Regiment — The Borinqueneers — or other evidence or having received the Congressional Gold Medal.

The other three new plate designs recognize women veterans. Two are available for motorcycles and the third is for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds.

• Honoring Our Women Veteran Motorcycle Registration Plate — a special fund registration plate allowing applicants to purchase the plate for a fee of $41, with $15 going to the Veterans Trust Fund to support programs and resources assisting women veterans. Applicants must submit a completed MV-914, “Application for Honoring Our Veterans Special Fund Registration Plate.”

• Women Veteran Motorcycle Registration Plate — this standard issue motorcycle plate is available for a fee of $26 and consists of plate colors of white, blue, and gold and bears a graphic representing women veterans. Applicants must submit a completed MV-150V, “Application for U.S. Military Service Registration Plate,” and a legible photocopy of their Form DD-214 “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers,” or a legible photocopy of the front and back of their DD2(RET), “United States Uniformed Services Identification Card (Retired).”

• Women Veteran Registration Plate — this standard issue plate is available for a fee of $26 and consists of plate colors of white, blue, and gold and bears a graphic representing women veterans. Applicants must submit a completed MV-150V, “Application for U.S. Military Service Registration Plate,” and a legible photocopy of their Form DD-214 “Separation Papers or Discharge Papers,” or a legible photocopy of the front and back of their DD2(RET), “United States Uniformed Services Identification Card (Retired).”

“We are grateful to the Shapiro Administration for recognizing the importance of honoring veterans for their service and accomplishments by making these license plates available to the public,” said Brig. Gen. John Pippy, acting adjutant general and head of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “In particular, to include three plates that recognize women for their impactful contributions to the defense of our nation.”

