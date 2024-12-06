🔊 Listen to this

Ned Palka reads a list of Harveys Lake Councilman Clarence Hogan’s accomplishments on Thursday night in Harveys Lake, where Hogan was presented with the annual Golden Throne Christmas tree.

Harveys Lake Councilman Clarence Hogan and his wife, Marsha, stand near the Golden Throne Christmas tree on Thursday night. Clarence was the tree’s 2024 recipient in recognition of his extensive community service.

Harveys Lake Councilman Clarence Hogan, second from left, receives a trophy shaped like a toilet on Thursday night. The trophy was given to Hogan along with the Golden Throne Christmas tree.

HARVEYS LAKE — A local Christmas tradition continued on Thursday night when the Golden Throne, a toilet-themed Christmas tree, was placed on the front yard of community member with a commitment to serving their area.

This year’s Golden Throne recipient was Harveys Lake Councilman Clarence Hogan.

The idea to give out the Golden Throne came about in 2017 when four friends — Michael Gaus, George Kline, Ned Palka and Brian Smigielski — got to thinking about the Kingston Holiday Water Heater, another annual tradition that honors impactful members of the community. Since 2018, Golden Throne honorees have included Jeff and Melissa Swire, Rob Wilson and Brian “Clown Kid” Orbin.

Golden Throne recipients must live in the Lake-Lehman School District and keep the tree’s lights on in their front yard until Christmas Day.

“You’ll be the talk of the town. All the neighbors will say: What in the world is this Christmas display?” Palka said in rhyme while describing the Golden Throne’s appearance and function in Hogan’s snow-covered front lawn.

In 2025, the tree will be passed on to a new honoree, but Hogan’s contributions are worth celebrating this time around. Though not a native to the area, his impact on Harveys Lake has gone back decades.

“[Hogan] did not grow up in Harveys Lake, but once he moved to the area, he fell in love with the community and dedicated himself to doing everything in his power to make the Harveys Lake community a better place to live and raise a family,” Palka remarked.

Among his many accomplishments and associations, Hogan has served on the board of the Harveys Lake Little League and as chief of the Harveys Lake Fire Company, and established the Harveys Lake Homecoming celebration. He also serves as the president of the Harvey Lake Recreation Committee, and is among the borough’s former mayors.

In addition to his community service, Hogan’s good-natured demeanor was deemed an appropriate match for Thursday night’s honor.

“[Hogan] could party with the best of them, which actually makes [him] a really good fit for this Golden Throne,” Palka quipped.

The Golden Throne’s parade of civilian and emergency vehicles was a stunning sight for Hogan, who had no idea that the honor would be coming his way. In the midst of watching “Wheel of Fortune,” he and his wife, Marsha, were struck by the sounds of screaming sirens.

“I was surprised,” said Hogan. “You could hear the fire trucks… there it’s in my front yard with all these people. I thought ‘What’s going on?’”

Surrounded by admirers, Hogan was touched by the support that his community gave back to him.

“It’s different,” Hogan said of the unique honor, “and I appreciate it very much.”