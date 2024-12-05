🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood School Board accepted the retirement of longtime solicitor Jack Dean at a special meeting Thursday following its annual re-organizational meeting.

Dean was first appointed as a part-time district solicitor in August of 2003. He became full-time counsel exclusive to Crestwood in 2022, when he also took on an additional role as general counsel in charge of human resources and labor relations, which was a consolidation of the position of human resources director and district solicitor.

Several board members, as well as Superintendent Natasha Milazzo, shared some emotional remarks as they bid Dean farewell after more than 20 years of service to the school district.

“He has done everything in his power of the betterment of the district, the students and the community,” said Board President John Macri. “I can’t thank him enough for his time.”

Milazzo said she was honored to have worked with Dean for the past three years.

“You protected all of us here, and our students and our staff. You were always available, no matter what time I called you,” she said.

Dean thanked the board of their kinds words and said his proudest achievement was having three Crestwood graduates of his own, who are all successful in their lives and careers.

His only regret, he said, was not having four, referencing his son who passed away in 1998 after a battle with brain cancer.

A baseball scoreboard on the high school was dedicated to him in 2021.

At the re-organizational meeting, the board voted to give John Macri and Barry Boone another year as president and vice president, respectively.

Additionally, John Webby was re-appointed as treasurer and Anna Bibla was -re-appointed as secretary.

The board also appointed Denise Chaytor-Zugarek to a three-year seat as district representative on the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center Joint Operating Committee.

She was previously chosen last year for a one-year term.

The next board meeting is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16.