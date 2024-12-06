🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County prosecutors on Thursday amended the criminal information against Michael Anthony Cicon alleging he stole in excess of $1.6 million from his former employer, Falzone’s Towing Service.

A criminal information filed Tuesday in Luzerne County Court against Michael Anthony Cicon alleges he stole $544,951 from his former employer, Falzone’s Towing Service.

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors Thursday amended a criminal information filed against the former manager at Falzone’s Towing Service alleging he stole more cash from the Wilkes-Barre based business.

Much, much more.

Michael Anthony Cicon, 56, of Wyoming, appeared before Judge David W. Lupas for a routine court proceeding on a felony theft count when prosecutors modified the amount he allegedly swiped from the towing business.

Cicon was initially accused in May by Wilkes-Barre City police detectives with stealing $544,951 from Falzone’s between March 2008 to January 2024, according to court records.

Prosecutors on Thursday modified the amount stolen in an amended criminal information to “an excess of $1.6 million” during the same 16 year span.

A criminal information is an official court document listing criminal charges filed against defendants.

Cicon, through his attorney Kurt T. Lynott of Dunmore, entered a plea of not guilty to the amended criminal information. His next court appearance is scheduled on Feb. 7.

Court records filed by detectives in May allege a large amount of cash taken from the towing business was found in duffel bags and a safe at Cicon’s residence on Ferretti Drive when a search warrant was executed. Receipts from the towing business were also allegedly found at Cicon’s house.

Detectives initiated an investigation when Paul Falzone, owner of the towing service on North Sherman Street, reported the alleged thefts in November.

Cicon was a general manager at Falzone’s Towing who oversaw daily towing operations, dealt with customers and collected customers’ fees associated with towing and storage services, which included generating invoices and receipts.

After Cicon was officially charged in May, detectives in July executed a search warrant for two cellular phones Cicon primarily used when employed at the towing service. The search warrant was issued to extract information related to the towing business, including customers’ receipts and invoices.

Cicon remains free on $175,000 bail.