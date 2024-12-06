🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Boscov’s presents its best holiday gift-giving offers to ensure a fun and stress-free shopping experience full of amazing deals.

Starting Friday.Dec.6, through Sunday, Dec. 8, Boscov’s is offering 15% Off Holiday Gift Cards, which make a great gift and can be used starting Dec. 26. Also, on Sunday, Dec. 8, Boscov’s is giving the first 200 customers in each store a $10 Bonus Card, good in-store and online now through the end of the year.

From Thursday, Dec. 12, through Wednesday, Dec. 18, Boscov’s has additional Buy One, Get One offers that include:

• Buy One, Get Two Free* Novelty Tech Gloves by Adrienne Vittadini

• Buy One, Get Two Free* Capes & Ruanas by Altare

• Buy One, Get One Free* Ladies Jeans by Gloria Vanderbilt & Bandolino

• Buy One, Get One Free* Men’s Underwear by Hanes

• Buy One, Get One Free* Men’s Dress Shirts by Van Heusen and Preswick & Moore

• Buy One, Get One Free* Men’s Jeans by Lee

* 2nd item must be of equal or lesser value

Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, will be the final chance to purchase 15% Off Holiday Gift Cards.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the first 250 customers in each store receive a free holiday kitchen towel & oven mitt, and live poinsettia plants for only $3.99 with a purchase of $10 or more.

Just before Christmas, customers will receive a special 20% savings from Thursday, Dec. 19, until Sunday, Dec. 22, on Alfred Dunner, girls and junior apparel, V-Tech toys and stand mixers, as well as an extra 15% savings on upholstered furniture, recliners and bedroom furniture.

A free pair of Cozy Socks will be given to the first 175 customers in each store on Sunday, Dec. 22.

“It’s been a wonderful year and we’re happy to provide customers with the best deals of the season as well as free giveaways to remind them just how special they are to us,” said Jim Boscov, Chairman and CEO of Boscov’s. “I want to thank the entire hard-working team at Boscov’s for their tireless efforts and wish our customers and the communities we serve a joyful Happy Holiday and a Happy New Year!”

Based in Reading, Boscov’s operates 50 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Ohio and West Virginia. It is the nation’s largest family owned department store chain.

Boscov’s is now celebrating its 110th year as a full-line, full-service department store and is known as much for making shopping fun as it is for offering the best brands at the best prices with incredible service.

Boscov’s offers many customer-friendly services, such as a year-round military discount, a gift registry for every occasion, a hassle free return policy and free curbside pickup.

To learn more, visit — www.boscovs.com