JACKSON TWP. — Two corrections’ officers at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas were charged Friday for allowing two inmates to attack another inmate who was hospitalized with serious injuries in July.

Joseph John Tilletski, 38, of Plymouth, and Khalil Jahmal Lewis, 28, of Luzerne, permitted inmates Michael S. Willis, 40, and Christopher M. Scheller Jr., 29, to assault inmate Matthew Makos, 45, inside Makos’ cell in J-Block on July 24, according to court records.

After the alleged assault, Tilletski and Lewis provided inaccurate and misleading information on how Makos sustained injuries on internal reports, court records say.

Makos’ injuries were listed as “self-harm” on internal reports.

Willis and Scheller changed their shoes from sneakers to boots before going into Makos’ cell as Tilletski and Lewis had prior knowledge Makos was targeted, court records say.

Tilletski was inside the guard command bubble where he opened Makos’ cell door as Lewis was conducting rounds in J-Block. With Makos’ door open, court records say, Willis and Scheller fully opened it and rushed into to attack Makos.

Makos was initially taken to the prison’s infirmary before being transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township where he was found to have sustained a broken rib, a punctured lung and head injuries.

Tilletski and Lewis were each charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre with two counts of tampering with physical evidence and one count each of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit assault by prisoner and criminal conspiracy to commit simple assault.

District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township arraigned Tilletski and Lewis who were released on $25,000 unsecured bail each.

Willis and Scheller are each facing charges of aggravated assault, assault by prisoner, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit assault by prisoner, simple assault and criminal conspiracy to commit simple assault. Willis and Scheller have not been arraigned on the charges.

Investigators say the events prior, during and after Makos’ was allegedly assaulted were recorded by surveillance cameras.