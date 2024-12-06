🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Last week, Pennsylvania Turnpike construction crews capped off a busy 2024 season that reinvested more than $286 million into maintenance and modernization improvements.

Projects included:

• Resurfacing 28 miles of roadway.

• Reaching an all-time high of 27 total reconstruction miles completed statewide, including the opening of Milepost 102 to Milepost 109 in Somerset County and Milepost 324 to 326 in Montgomery County.

• Completing Open Road Tolling facilities from the Morgantown Interchange to New Jersey and the Northeast Extension.

• Producing first digital delivery bridge replacement project.

• Continuing two major bridge replacement projects at Beaver River and Hawk Falls.

• Progressing construction on two new Mon/Fayette Expressway sections near Pittsburgh.

Though orange signs and barriers come down as winter approaches, employees are preparing for the 2025 season, which begins in March, weather permitting, or supply chain issues. In addition to obtaining permits and drafting plans, excavation and other work can continue through the cold months.

The PA Turnpike was America’s First Superhighway when it was built nearly 85 years ago and reconstructing the original highway to modern standards has been a key priority in recent years. The total reconstruction initiative prioritizes rebuilding the original highway to modern standards. To date, 162 miles have been remade with six lanes (three in each direction) to improve capacity, enhance safety and create better access in major corridors.

Additional projects across the system support the goal of delivering safe, reliable, customer-valued travel. Here’s where they stand:

Northeast Extension

(Encompassing the Lehigh Valley and Scranton)

In progress

• Bucks County: Roadway and Bridge Reconstruction from Milepost A38 to A44 — This $203 million project reconstructs and widens the roadway on the Northeast Extension near Quakertown. Traffic moved onto the newly widened pavement. “Cattle chutes” or temporary concrete barrier on both sides of the roadway with no shoulders will remain until all six lanes open. Completion: October 2026.

• Carbon County: Hawk Falls Bridge Replacement at Milepost 88 – This $88 million project replaces the Hawk Falls Bridge with a new steel arch bridge over Mud Run, realigns the Northeast Extension onto the new bridge and builds a new structure over State Route 534. Completion: 2026

Completed

• Carbon County: Overhead Bridge Replacement at Milepost A83 – This $5.6 million project replaced Hatchery Road Bridge over the Northeast Extension. In a PA Turnpike first, it used digital delivery — three-dimensional, intelligent models — for contract plans and for bidding. Final clean-up work will take place in 2025.

