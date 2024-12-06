🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — Police in Newport Township withdrew felony assault charges against Lyle Vincent Evans while they arrested Quinten Alexander Schmidt, 23, on allegations he attacked another man.

Police in court records filed Thursday allege Schmidt assaulted a man who claimed Schmidt’s girlfriend was cheating on him on Nov. 27.

Schmidt was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Schmidt was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as he was deemed a flight risk.

After filing a criminal complaint against Evans charging him with aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct, police withdrew the case against him.