WILKES-BARRE— With drivers 65 years of age and older on the rise in Pennsylvania, the Shapiro Administration this week hosted an event to highlight the unique challenges faced by older drivers during Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, and emphasize the resources the Administration offers to provide accessible and flexible transportation alternatives to older adults.

“Mobility is essential to quality of life at any age,” said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Executive Deputy Secretary Larry Shifflet. “While many older drivers have a lifetime of valuable driving experience to draw from, PennDOT continually seeks to balance the safety of our roadways with the need for independence and autonomy.”

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to ensuring that older adults have the resources they need to remain active in and connected to their communities,” said Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) Jason Kavulich. “Pennsylvania is fortunate that our lottery proceeds help to fund alternative services in transportation for its older citizens. Providing accessible and flexible transportation alternatives to older adults is important as well as driver safety in regard to how our older adults navigate in our communities.”

Representatives from PennDOT, PDA, PSP, AAA and AARP shared advice and methods for helping Messiah Lifeways residents safely extend their years on the road. Advice ranged from knowledge of current and less emphasized laws to recognizing signs that it may be time to give up driving.

“Financial protection is an important factor for all drivers and there are ways to reduce the cost of auto insurance,” said Michael Humphreys, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania Insurance Department. “Older drivers can get a break on their insurance rates.”

More than 25% of Pennsylvania’s 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older. In 2023, there were 21,370 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older that resulted in 330 total fatalities. This represents 19.3% of all crashes and 27.3% of all fatalities. Older drivers generally have fewer crashes per driver than the national average — but they have more crashes per mile of driving.

While every person ages differently, aging typically brings certain — sometimes subtle — physical, visual, and cognitive changes that could impair an older person’s ability to drive safely.

Older drivers and their families should work together to identify potential issues that may affect driving, outline courses of action to assist the older driver, and plan for when it’s time to hang up the keys.

Signs that can indicate it may be time to limit or stop driving altogether include:

• Feeling uncomfortable, fearful, or nervous when driving.

• Unexplained dents/scrapes on the car, fences, mailboxes, or garage doors.

• Frequently getting lost and frequent “close calls” (i.e. almost crashing).

• Slower response times, particularly to unexpected situations.

• Difficulty paying attention to signs or staying in the lane of traffic.

• Trouble judging gaps at intersections or highway entrance/exit ramps.

State encourages Pennsylvanians to donate through ‘Trees for Troops’ to brighten service members’ holidays

At one of four Pennsylvania ‘Trees for Troops’ donation sites, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Brig. Gen. Mark A. Goodwill, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs director of joint staff, this week encouraged Pennsylvanians to donate Christmas trees to brighten the holidays of active-duty military and their families.

“As you shop for a fresh-cut Pennsylvania tree this season, we hope you’ll remember Pennsylvania’s servicemen and women and donate a tree for their family celebrations,” said Secretary Redding. “This weekend, we invite you to show gratitude to service-members and their families by making their holidays brighter.”

Trees for Troops is a national program that provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees and personal greetings to armed forces members and their families each holiday season through donations, sponsorships, grants, and the work of volunteers. Since 2005, Trees for Troops has provided more than 309,644 Christmas trees to military families and troops in the United States and overseas.

“Thank you to the Shapiro Administration and the PA Department of Agriculture for supporting the Trees for Troops program and providing this thoughtful support to service members and their families during the holiday season,” said Brig. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “A Christmas tree is more than a symbol of the holidays, it’s a way to spread cheer and invoke the holiday spirit. With thousands of Pennsylvania service members deployed throughout the world and stateside, this gesture of giving is exactly what they need to stay connected to family, tradition, and home during the holidays.”

Secretary of the Commonwealth certifies 2024 General Election results

After all 67 counties certified their results to the Department of State, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt this week certified the results of Pennsylvania’s 2024 General Election.

“After a careful review of the counties’ election results, I am pleased to confirm that Pennsylvania had a free, fair, safe and secure general election on Nov. 5,” Schmidt said. “Thank you to county election officials for their hard work preparing for and conducting a smooth election.”

As required by state law, once Schmidt received certified results from all 67 counties, the Department of State verified the provided totals before the Secretary signed the official certification document.

Schmidt added that, as he announced earlier this week, the two audits that counties conduct after every election and before final certification confirmed that the unofficial results of the 2024 general election were accurate.

Each county completed a statutorily required 2% statistical audit, which is a random sample of at least 2% of the ballots cast in their county — or 2,000 ballots, whichever is fewer.

For the statewide risk-limiting audit, election officials in 32 counties audited the randomly selected race for state treasurer by hand-tallying 55 batches of randomly selected ballots , which amounted to a review of more than 37,000 ballots.

Ensuring our elections are conducted freely, fairly, and securely — and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard — are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration.

Under the federal Electoral College Reform Act (ECRA), the deadline for Gov. Shapiro to sign and issue Pennsylvania’s certificate of ascertainment — which officially records and reports the results of the presidential contest — is Dec. 11.

Turnout for the 2024 general election was nearly 77%, with more than 7 million registered Pennsylvania voters casting a ballot.

Final, official vote returns for all 2024 general election races can be found on the Department’s election returns website.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.