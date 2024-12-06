🔊 Listen to this

Wawa’s Wally Goose stands guard at the front door of the new Wawa convenience store at Route 309, Wilkes-Barre Township at Union Center, during Friday’s Grand Opening.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The crowd at Friday’s Grand Opening of Wawa was expected — and Wally Goose seemed to be one of the top attractions.

Wally Goose, Wawa’s official mascot, was on hand when the doors opened for the long-anticipated arrival of Wawa and customers and employees were sure to get selfies with him.

And Wally was ready willing and able to comply with all requests.

According to the Wawa Way book, during the 1970’s, Wally officially made his first appearances at Wawa as their mascot, attending all of the company’s major events, from grand openings to “Wawaversaries.”

“They say birds of a feather flock together, and there’s no better phrase to describe the partnership between Wawa and Wally,” the website states.

Wally Goose Fast Facts

(From the Wawa Way book)

Species: Canada Goose

Hometown: Wawa, Pennsylvania

Relationship Status: Wally’s heart belongs to Wawa.

Job: Mascot: attending all Wawa events, energizing crowds, making patrons laugh, encouraging the community.

Appearance: Large black beak, tall, large white eyes, wings, rather furry.

Favorite Activities: Flying, eating at or visiting Wawa, helping the community, dancing, and having fun.

Personality Traits: Enthusiastic, energetic, helpful, encouraging.

More about Wally Goose

From the Wawa Way book:

“You see, when we at Wawa think back to the beginning of our history, we find that our core beliefs are all fundamentally rooted in our company name.”

“Wawa is the Lenni Lenape Native American name for a Canada Goose. More than 100 years ago, Wawa’s original dairy farm was built on land located in a rural section of Pennsylvania called Wawa.”

“It was named Wawa by this Native American tribe in honor of their favored game — the Canada Goose.”

“To this day, our corporate headquarters are still located in Wawa and the Canada Goose is now a literal and metaphorical symbol for our company. Like a flock of Canada Geese flying in “V” formation, everyone prides themselves on teamwork and encouragement. We think it’s the only way to fly.”

“In fact, we incorporate of lessons we learn from the geese into the principles that guide our everyday actions. One of those lessons is about ‘honking to provide encouragement,’ as we know that geese in formation honk from behind to encourage those up front to keep up their speed.”

“Wally can be thought of as a real, live symbol of all we stand for at Wawa.”

“Today Wally Goose is not only the Wawa mascot, but a local celebrity, not just in the eyes of our associates, but in the eyes of the Wawa community.

“Wally Goose can be seen energizing a crowd, making patrons laugh and exuding the Wawa spirit in fun apparel to match the event — from tuxedos to team jerseys to his red, white & blue July 4th hat.”

“Wally embodies the importance of working together as a community to achieve our goals. Wally honks to encourage his community and stands behind his community 100% of the time, which is why you’ll always find him at Wawaversaries, grand openings or just hanging around your local Wawa.”

“Just as geese work together to migrate more efficiently, Wally understands that Wawa could never operate without the help of its associates, community partners and beloved customers.”

“And for that he says, “honk honk honk,” which in the Geesian language means — “Thank you!”

