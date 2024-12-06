New store opens in Wilkes-Barre Twp.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wykima Sykes of Wilkes-Barre sported a huge smile as the first customer to walk through the doors of the brand new Wawa that opened Friday in Union Center.

As distinctive as that honor is, for those that followed, whether they were 101st, or 1,000th, all were thrilled that their beloved Wawa had returned to Luzerne County.

“I love the sandwiches,” said Sykes, 41, of Wilkes-Barre, at the grand opening. “Especially the Italian hoagies.”

But like so many others in the crowd, there was one more reason to celebrate.

“No more runs to Blakeslee or White Haven,” she said, citing two other Wawa’s in Northeast Pennsylvania. “This is our Wawa right here in Wilkes-Barre.”

After months, perhaps years, of anticipation, the new Wawa on Route 309 in the Union Center has opened.

But judging by the hundreds of customers that showed up Friday morning for the grand opening, most already know that.

Outside where the temperatures were hovering around 30 degrees, Angel Mathis and her mother, Toni, were sipping on a Wawa coffee, which will be served for free for the first 10 days of the store’s opening.

“This is great,” Angel said. “We don’t have to drive to Blakeslee for a Wawa run. We’ve missed having a Wawa in Wilkes-Barre for way too long.”

Wally Goose, Wawa’s official mascot, greeted hundreds of customers. The grand opening featured free 60th anniversary T-shirts for the first 100 customers, free any-size hot coffee, and an “impactful” ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In April 2024, Wawa reached its 60th anniversary of opening its first store in Folsom in 1964, and at each of its new store openings this year, the convenience retailer reinforces its commitment to “fulfilling lives” of its associates, customers and community.

Festivities began at 7:45 a.m. with Tammi Fennelly, the new store’s general manager, doing the honors of counting down the moment when the doors opened for the very first time at 8 a.m.

Customers participated in the brief ceremony at 8:30 a.m. with remarks about the impact Wawa has on its community. There was a “Hoagies for Heroes” hoagie-building competition between police and fire departments — narrowly won by the firefighters, 20-19 — and the official ribbon-cutting ceremony followed.

Participating in the ceremony was Jim Magee, Wawa director of store operations; Rachel Gambier, Wawa area manager; Tammi Fennelly, Wawa GM; local police and fire departments; and Wally Goose.

Magee said there will be 45 employees at the new store. Starting hourly rate is $15 per hour.

Magee, Gambier and Fennelly said Wawa employees make it a point to get to know their customers, and they enjoy conversing and interacting with them.

They are all our friends and neighbors,” Magee said.

Gambier said the new Wilkes-Barre Township store brings Wawa’s total Pennsylvania stores to 276.

“Wawa is proud to open its doors to provide trusted quality products, convenience, new jobs, support and to fulfill lives in the community,” a company statement said. “This event celebrates new associates and customers and simple gestures, like holding the door for one another, that together make a big difference in making Wawa’s family-like store atmosphere possible. This grand opening celebration gathers the community to welcome everyone on day one and celebrate the impact the new store will have on its neighbors and community.”

The new Wawa is in Union Center along Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township — the former Kmart Plaza.

More businesses moving in

In the same plaza, work is nearing completion at Aldi, a grocery store that will occupy most of the space of the former Kmart store, and is scheduled to open Thursday, Dec. 12.

According to a press release, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place before the store opens at 9 a.m. Customers will be allowed to enter the store immediately following the ceremony.

Several goodies will be given out to the first 100 customers, including a golden ticket that could be worth up to $100 and a free Aldi tote bag.

The grocery store will occupy most of the space of the former Kmart store, which closed in 2019.

A new Cloud 10 Car Wash is also being built at Union Center and will open in January/February 2025.

Wawa has also been looking to build in two other Luzerne County areas — Dallas Township and Plains Township.

The Dallas Township store is to be built next to Tractor Supply on Route 309.

The proposed site in Plains Township is near Mohegan Pennsylvania at the intersection of East Main Street and Route 315 — across the street from a similar type chain, Sheetz.

No update on those plans was available.

Wawa highlights:

• Serves more than 600 million customers annually.

• Brews over 195 million cups of its award-winning coffee each year.

• Builds more than 80 million built-to-order hoagies annually.

• 36,000 employees.

• Wawa Logo: “Wawa” is a native American word for the Canada goose that was found in the Delaware Valley, thus the use of the Canada goose on Wawa’s corporate logo.

