Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Northeast Region partnered with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Pennsylvania State Police two years ago for the first-ever Special Olympics Night with the Penguins, which consisted of a dunk tank in front of the arena. Special Olympics Pennsylvania athletes were highlighted during the game with a table on the concourse, torch lighting, messaging on the ribbon board, a 30-second video, and an ice walk-on during the second intermission to teach the fans about their journeys with the Special Olympics.

In January 2025, the Penguins are stepping things up a notch by adding a mobile plunge unit in front of the arena. There are three levels on the plunge registration page, with the top tier being $200 per person. The top tier includes plunging, a plunge day sweatshirt, and a seat in the ice level lounge. This package also includes a 20% chance of winning a seat on the FAN-boni, as well as an on-ice photo after the game.

For $150, fans can experience the plunge and get a sweatshirt, and watch a game in a center-ice seat. For $75, fans can watch the plunge and receive a sweatshirt. For an additional $27, fans can stay and enjoy the Penguins game in whatever seats are available. Every ticket purchased on https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/SOPA2025 will result in Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Northeast Region getting $5 in proceeds.

The Penguins are offering business sponsorship packages, as well. A $5,000 sponsorship, for instance, can get 25 people the benefits of the aforementioned top tier. This also counts as a plunge sponsorship, which gets a business listed on the back of the sweatshirts and signage at the big plunge at Montage Mountain on Jan. 25.