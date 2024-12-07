🔊 Listen to this

WIlkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Mascot Tux was on hand to greet guests during LCTA’s Stuff the Bus for Toys for Tots event on Saturday outside Walmart in Pittston Twp.

Donation boxes fill up with gifts for Toys for Tots during LCTA’s Stuff the Bus event Saturday outside Walmart in Pittston Twp.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins mascot Tux poses with Lily Hernandez outside Walmart in Pittston Twp. during LCTA’s Stuff the Bus for Toys for Tots event on Saturday.

Walmart shopper Paula Ferrara of Pittston hands over her Toys for Tots donation to SSG Justin Eckersley.

PITTSTON TWP. — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) is holding its Stuff the Bus for Toys for Tots through 8 p.m. today, Saturday, Dec. 7, at Walmart Supercenter on Highway 315.

LCTA staff, U.S. Marines, Santa and Mrs. Claus and Tux from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are collecting new, unwrapped toys, books and games, as well as cash donations. Toys for children ages 9 and older are especially needed.

LCTA has again partnered with Cumulus Media, home of radio personalities from Magic 93, Hot 97.1, NASHFM 93.7, and 979X FM, as its exclusive media sponsor. Radio personalities from all four stations are broadcasting live from the event throughout the day.

LCTA thanks its sponsors, Motorworld/Toyota/MileOneCares; Joyce, Carmody, & Moran, P.C.; Fidelity Bank; and Geisinger.