Santa arrives at Dailey Park in West Wyoming and is greeted by a host of youngsters. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Santa arrives at Dailey Park in West Wyoming and is greeted by a host of youngsters.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

West Wyoming hosts fourth annual Christmas in Dailey Park

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Santa rings his bell as the lights in Dailey Park are lit for the Christmas season.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Santa rings his bell as the lights in Dailey Park are lit for the Christmas season.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Remington Doerr, 5, gets to ring Santa’s bell after the lights in Dailey Park were lit.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Remington Doerr, 5, gets to ring Santa’s bell after the lights in Dailey Park were lit.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Raeyn Robinson, 1, cries as she sits on Santa’s lap inside the West Wyoming Hose Company.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Raeyn Robinson, 1, cries as she sits on Santa’s lap inside the West Wyoming Hose Company.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Olivia Colarusso, 5, tells Santa what she wants for Christmas as her sister, Skylar, 2, cries inside the West Wyoming Hose Company.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Olivia Colarusso, 5, tells Santa what she wants for Christmas as her sister, Skylar, 2, cries inside the West Wyoming Hose Company.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

West Wyoming Parks and Recreation hosted its fourth annual Christmas in Dailey Park event on Saturday evening at the West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters. Refreshments were offered, and the event included caroling and a visit from Santa, who lit the lights in the park and posed for photos with the children.