West Wyoming hosts fourth annual Christmas in Dailey Park

🔊 Listen to this

Olivia Colarusso, 5, tells Santa what she wants for Christmas as her sister, Skylar, 2, cries inside the West Wyoming Hose Company.

Remington Doerr, 5, gets to ring Santa’s bell after the lights in Dailey Park were lit.

Santa rings his bell as the lights in Dailey Park are lit for the Christmas season.

West Wyoming Parks and Recreation hosted its fourth annual Christmas in Dailey Park event on Saturday evening at the West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters. Refreshments were offered, and the event included caroling and a visit from Santa, who lit the lights in the park and posed for photos with the children.