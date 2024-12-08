West Wyoming hosts fourth annual Christmas in Dailey Park
West Wyoming Parks and Recreation hosted its fourth annual Christmas in Dailey Park event on Saturday evening at the West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters. Refreshments were offered, and the event included caroling and a visit from Santa, who lit the lights in the park and posed for photos with the children.