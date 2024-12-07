🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry saw significant growth last year, contributing $19 billion to the state’s economy — a 10% increase from 2022 — and representing 2% of the Commonwealth’s gross domestic product.

According to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the industry now supports more than 168,000 jobs that provide $9 billion in wages and salaries to Pennsylvanians, up from 164,000 jobs in 2022.

Since day one, Gov. Josh Shapiro has made strategic investments to elevate outdoor recreation, transforming it into a cornerstone of Pennsylvania’s economy and communities. Shapiro said these efforts are driving economic growth, fostering entrepreneurial opportunities, and creating jobs across the Commonwealth.

“By investing in outdoor recreation, we’re not just creating economic opportunity but also celebrating the natural beauty that makes Pennsylvania so unique,” Shapiro said. “We will continue working to make the Commonwealth a national leader, where millions of visitors and residents can go to spend time outside with the people they love.”

Since taking office, Gov. Shapiro has delivered on key priorities to bolster Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation sector:

Historic Investments: Secured the largest state park and forest infrastructure funding in decades, enhancing access and sustainability.

Office of Outdoor Recreation: Established a dedicated office to unite and grow Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry.

Tourism Promotion: Increased funding to position Pennsylvania as a top destination for outdoor adventures, boosting tourism, and local communities through the Great American Getaway.

Economic Development: Supported initiatives to create jobs and attract businesses, fostering innovation and long-term growth.

New initiative to engage outdoor businesses

The Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation recently launched Elevate, a business engagement initiative designed to strengthen the outdoor economy by connecting with the businesses that power it. Outdoor recreation businesses are encouraged to provide feedback to shape the future of this key economic sector.

The Office will host a webinar on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 12 p.m. to discuss the latest economic data, industry insights, and the goals of the Elevate initiative.

Impact across Pennsylvania

In 2023, outdoor recreation activities in Pennsylvania saw significant growth, including:

• Cycling, water activities, and snow sports: Over 20 percent growth, supported by investments in infrastructure and accessibility.

• Hunting, fishing, and archery: Continued growth as staples of Pennsylvania’s outdoor culture.

• Festivals and outdoor events: An emerging segment attracting visitors and boosting local economies.

The U.S. outdoor recreation economy contributed 2.3%, or $639.5 billion, to the nation’s GDP in 2023. As the 8th-largest outdoor recreation economy in the country, Pennsylvania remains at the forefront through strategic partnerships and workforce development initiatives. Educational partners like Ben Franklin Technology Partners are supporting innovation and job creation in the outdoor industry.

Sen. Laughlin to reintroduce bill to end Sunday hunting prohibition

State Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-49) will soon reintroduce legislation to remove the prohibition on hunting on Sundays.

“Since 2018, I sponsored legislation to repeal this prohibition,” Laughlin said. “Through numerous meetings and compromise, the addition of three Sundays was achieved in Senate Bill 147, now Act 107 of 2019. Although hunters have the opportunity to hunt on three Sundays, I continue to advocate to end the Sunday hunting prohibition.”

Laughlin added, “The Sunday hunting prohibition is one of the last vestiges of our commonwealth’s antiquated ‘Blue Laws,’ which were created a very long time ago, some dating back to colonial times, to prevent certain activities deemed inappropriate for a Sunday. It’s time we completely remove this prohibition. Pennsylvanians should have the right to hunt on a Sunday.”

Laughlin’s bill would have Pennsylvania join the 39 states that have no limits on Sunday hunting. Even some of the 10 states that, like Pennsylvania, limit hunting are far more lenient in their restrictions than Pennsylvania is. Only two of those 10 states — Maine and Massachusetts — still have a complete ban on Sunday hunting.

Hunting provides economic benefits to the commonwealth. It supports jobs, generates revenue, and sustains businesses, from sporting goods stores to rural diners.

“We know from surveying hunters and potential hunters that the top reason people have walked away from hunting is a lack of time,” said Laughlin. “It’s clear allowing hunting on only three Sundays hasn’t provided enough freedom to encourage more people to purchase hunting licenses. Hunting is a tradition passed down through families, a bonding experience between generations, lifting this restriction will not only preserve this tradition but also ensure that it can be fully enjoyed and passed on to future generations.”

Though some have raised concerns about the safety of increased hunting, there haven’t been reported safety issues arising out of the three days of Sunday hunting since it started in 2020, or from the hunting of the few types of game (foxes, crows and coyotes) currently allowed on any Sunday.

In the previous legislative session, a broad coalition of stakeholders — including sportsmen and women, as well as the agricultural community — collaborated to address concerns and propose solutions for ending the Sunday hunting ban. These efforts led to considerations such as implementing an agricultural access permit list, strengthening trespassing laws and allowing big game harvested to mitigate crop damage to be delivered to processors.

“I want to give the needed latitude to the Game Commission to increase hunting and trapping opportunities, and rebuild interest in hunting, which will end up benefiting all of Pennsylvania,” Laughlin said.