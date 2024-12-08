🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As we prepare for our holiday celebrations of family and friends, there are others I just can’t stop thinking about: all those homeless cats and dogs in shelters and on the streets.

They are sitting in shelters everywhere, hoping that the next person through the door will choose them.

It is so sad to think that many of them won’t ever find their forever home. And they are eager to give their love unconditionally.

A few years ago, the SPCA offered a list of items in their mission statement regarding the prevention of cruelty to animals by providing:

• Shelter for unwanted, discarded, neglected and often abused animals.

• An adoption program to place these animals into caring, permanent homes.

• Humane education programs to enlighten the public about animal problems.

• Humane Law enforcement and prosecution programs to address animal cruelty.

Every year, National Pet Day is observed to celebrate the joy that pets bring into peoples’ lives and encourage people to help reduce the number of animals in shelters.

The SPCA says bringing humans and animals together helps make the world a better place.

I sincerely believe that is true.

The SPCA of Luzerne County does a great job in caring for homeless pets and they do all they can to get them placed in good homes.

The SPCA’s mission statement includes: “With the help of our surrounding community, we educate about animal welfare, help find homes for the once abandoned and abused animals, and provide those without a voice the protection they need.”

That really does say it all. Go on their website — https://www.spcaluzernecounty.org/ — and read the stories of how adopting a pet has made a difference in the pets and the families. And the photos are awesome!

There are many animal rescue places that offer homes to stray cats and dogs, or abandoned pets — little animals that never asked for much, just a place to get food, shelter and some attention.

On behalf of the homeless animals, I ask you all to consider doing what you can to rescue at least one of them. Give them a home where they can enjoy their lives and feel the love of a human.

Pets do bring joy and unconditional love into a home and into our lives.

There are so many furry friends out there waiting for you.

Maybe there is a special furry friend for you.

