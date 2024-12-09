🔊 Listen to this

ALBRIGHT COLLEGE

Blasco named RA

Abigayl Blasco, Wilkes Barre, was named a resident assistant for Crowell Hall at Albright College. A graduate of Holy Redeemer High School, Blasco is studying communications at Albright.

Taking on a highly-responsible position, resident assistants (RAs) lead and support the development of each individual in Albright’s residence halls. RAs develop positive personal relationships with residents, collaborate with campus offices, empower residents to effectively interact with classmates and uphold Albright community standards.

RAs for Crowell, Krause, and Walton Halls are tasked with helping first-year students transition into college life, while RAs for Lion, North, Mohn and Smith Halls work among established, upplerclass student communities.

All Albright Residential Life staff are highly trained in safety and community building, as well as campus resources, programming and policies.

Local students among Global Scholars

Throughout their entire first year, a cohort of 16 students are living and learning together as Albright College Global Scholars. Open to students exploring any major, Albright’s Global Scholars program provides meaningful study abroad experiences to students who are often underrepresented in study abroad programs.

Included in the program is a January study away experience during which Global Scholars explore a particular topic with Albright faculty who are teaching the Scholars’ fall and spring courses. This year’s cohort will study Spanish together, aiding in their study abroad exploration of Ecuador.

Local Global Scholars include:

• Addison Augaitis, Shavertown, a graduate of Dallas High School majoring in music industry studies.

• Tori Drennan, Drums, a graduate of Hazleton Area High School majoring in environmental science.

Racine experiences New York Fashion Week

Nevaeha Racine, Plymouth, gained experience as a front of house crew member during Albright College’s 2024 New York Fashion Week runway show in New York City.

A graduate of Wyoming Valley West Senior High School, Racine is studying fashion merchandising.

Produced by alumnus R. Scott French ‘87 of VERY New York, the show featured fashion designs by Albright alumni and students, shown to a capacity media crowd.

Bono Pursues Summer Internship

Carly Bono, Drums, completed an internship during the summer of 2024. A graduate of Crestwood High School, Bono worked as an audit intern for Employee Benefit Plans with Kreischer Miller while studying accounting at Albright College.

KEAN UNIVERSITY

Local students make spring dean’s list

Kean University recognized 3,959 undergraduate students who were named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List, including the following local residents:

• Liliana Carredo, Dallas.

• Holly Robbins, Harding.

The dean’s list recognizes students who have completed at least 12 credits and maintained a GPA of 3.45 or higher during the semester.

LEBANON VALLEY COLLEGE

Gomez named RA, Mosaic Mentor

Alexandra Gomez, Wilkes-Barre, is one of 44 resident assistants (RA) at Lebanon Valley College for the 2024-2025 academic year. Gomez, a graduate of GAR Memorial Junior-Senior High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in international business at The Valley.

LVC selects resident assistants (RAs) from the student body who live in the residence halls and serve as mentors and role models. An RA oversees a floor or wing in a residence hall, serving as a resource for residential students and providing a residential environment conducive to their overall development.

Gomez is also one of 14 students selected as a Mosaic Mentor at Lebanon Valley for the 2024-2025 academic year.

As a Mosaic Mentor, Gomez provides direct and dedicated peer support to incoming and transfer students. The mentor program assists students with their academic, social and personal transition during their first year at LVC.

Kile named Valley Ambassador

LVC named Karly Kay Kile, Nescopeck, a Valley Ambassador for the 2024-2025 academic year. Kile, a graduate of Berwick Area Senior High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science at LVC.

As a Valley Ambassador, Kile tours prospective students and their families through the College’s beautiful Annville campus to see the academic quad, a typical classroom, a residence hall, and the athletic fields while providing knowledge of life at The Valley.

McGovern releases album with Valley Jazz Orchestra

Jacob McGovern, Shickshinny, is one of 17 students who recorded Vicious Fishes as part of Lebanon Valley College’s Valley Jazz Orchestra.

McGovern, a graduate of Northwest Area Middle-High School, received a Bachelor of Arts in music at The Valley.

The recording is the jazz band’s first since the 1970s when the group was student-run by LVC’s music fraternity, Sinfonia. Vicious Fishes features compositions by Dr. Justin Morell, Professor of Music.

SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY

Local students named to summer dean’s list

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced the following local students were named to the summer 2024 dean’s list.

• Jacob Gaylord. Kingston.

• Katelen Miscavage, Kingston.

• Ashley Stokeling, Plymouth.

• Stephanie Best, Pittston.

• Kailey Warrick, Pittston.

• Brandon Miller, Nescopeck.

• Arrelleah Legrand, Conyngham.

• Randy Ortiz, Hazleton.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Local students named to summer president’s list

SNHU also named following local students to the summer president’s list:

• Alyssa Fritz, Hanover Township.

• Rachael Dsouza, Wilks-Barre.

• Samantha Baum, Kingston.

• Tahir Williams, Tobyhanna.

• Ashley Ruckman, Swoyersville.

• Angela Henkle, Forty Fort.

• Henderson Marte, Kingston.

• Kylee Eltringham, Wilkes-Barre.

• Jaleesa Bolden-Ramsey, Wilkes-Barre.

• Erika Boodram, Wilkes-Barre.

• Danielle Richard, Wilkes-Barre.

• Cara Tolley, Duryea.

• Mia Royce, Avoca.

• Lacey Mikolon, Nanticoke.

• Sarah Berholtz, Hunlock Creek.

• Ashleigh Schaszberger, Monroe Township.

• Robert Sprague, Harveys Lake.

• Shannon Holohan, Glen Lyon.

• Teresa Machalick, Freeland.

• Kristina Brugger, Hazleton.

• Brian Lange, HAZLETON.

• Marcos Chagolla, Hazelton.

• Brian Ventura De Dios, Hazleton.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

TRINE UNIVERSITY

Kowalski named to summer president’s list

William Kowalski, Wilkes Barre, was named to the president’s list for the summer 2024 term at Trine University.

Kowalski is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in information systems.

To earn president’s list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Walser named to summer dean’s list

Luke Walser, Hazleton, was named to The University of Alabama dean’s list for summer 2024.

A total of 501 students enrolled during the semester were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above. The UA dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students. The list does not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND GLOBAL CAMPUS

Area students named to summer dean’s list

More than 9,000 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the summer 2024 term at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Local students include:

• Abdoulaye Sanyang, Kingston.

• Kristine Tyler, Bear Creek Township.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON

Abdulqawi completes summer research project

Noah A. Abdulqawi, Shavertown, was among the seven University of Scranton undergraduate students who were awarded President’s Fellowships for Summer Research for 2024. The fellowships, administered by the provost office, offer each student the chance to partner with a faculty mentor to complete a research project during the summer. Each project was proposed and designed by the student and their faculty mentor.

Abdulqawi researched “The effect of memantine on the extinction of drug-seeking behavior in Camponotus floridanus” with faculty mentor Marc Seid, Ph.D., professor of biology.

Local students study abroad

Local residents were among the 43 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the Summer 2024 semester:

• Halle Kranson, Exeter, a sophomore majoring in kinesiology, participated in the university travel course, Sports and Physical Culture in Ancient Greece in Athens, Greece.

• Michael Nicotera, Mountain Top, a senior majoring in economics, studied at the London School of Economics in London, United Kingdom.

• Jamie Santiago Gonzalez, Plains Township, a senior majoring in international language business French concentration, participated in the Council on International Education Exchange Global Institute in Paris, France.

WASHBURN UNIVERSITY

Local students earn degrees

Two local students were among Washburn University’s summer 2024 graduating class:

• Amanda Smith, Wilkes-Barre.

• Kendall Pearage, Bear Creek Township.

More than 300 students completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from Washburn University, Washburn University School of Law and Washburn Institute of Technology.

WILKES UNIVERSITY

Area students awarded degrees at summer commencement

Wilkes University awarded more than 300 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees during its summer commencement ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 8. The event was held at the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main, Wilkes-Barre.

The following local students earned their degrees:

• Genevieve Gorham, Hanover Township — Bachelor of Arts in elementary and early childhood education.

• Kayla Roselle, Duryea — Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

• Ahmed Mithqab Mukhrish, Wilkes-Barre — Bachelor of Science in financial investments.

• Kristen Kearney, Hazleton — Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Brooke Costanzo, Pittston — Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Jacob Sheperis, West Pittston — Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Megan Grabowski, Shavertown — Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Amy Kuiken, Dallas — Doctor of Education in educational leadership/curriculum and instruction.

• Yosara Gonzalez, Hazel Township — Master of Arts in Teaching in initial certification-English/language arts.

• Mary Hennion, Dupont — Master of Business Administration.

• Michael Kachmarsky, Exeter — Master of Business Administration.

• Mercedes Garces Sanchez, Wilkes-Barre — Master of Business Administration.

• Susan Kalinay, Luzerne — Master of Business Administration.

• Alicia Williamson, Mountain Top — Master of Fine Arts in creative writing.

• Mohammed Almadhor, Wilkes-Barre — Master of Science in mechanical engineering.

• Gabriella Smith, Hazleton — Master of Science in Education.

• Reina Alberto, Hazleton — Master of Science in Education.

• Desdeny Olexa, West Hazleton — Master of Science in Education.

• Tyler Kuchar, Sugarloaf — Master of Science in Education.

• Amanda McGinty, Dallas — Master of Science in Education.

• Miranda Dunn, Nanticoke — Master of Science in Education.

• Kathleen Golden, Wilkes-Barre — Master of Science in Education.

• Charles Hampton, Wilkes-Barre — Master of Science in Education.

• Kelly Craver, Wilkes-Barre — Master of Science in Education.

• Jessica Bedford, Forty Fort — Master of Science in Education.

• Hillary Oliver, Shavertown — Master of Science in Education.

• Shayna Ksanznak, Hazleton — Master of Science in Nursing.

• Lindsey Roberts, Hunlock Creek — Master of Science in Nursing.

• Susan Simmons, Larksville — Master of Science in Nursing.

• Kimberly Coslett, Kingston — Master of Science in Nursing.

• Kellie Meehan, Plains Township — Master of Science in Nursing.

• Rupinder Jeet Kaur, Mountain Top — Master of Science in Nursing.