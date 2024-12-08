🔊 Listen to this

Santa sits with one of his elves and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, waiting for children to come and take photos with them.

Kids who attended the event Sunday had the opportunity to do some arts and crafts.

Stacie Borsavage, of Plymouth, poses for a photo with her granddaughters Aaliyah, 8 months, and Irelynn, 7.

Volunteers served snacks and drinks like hot cocoa, hot dogs, and s’mores.

PLYMOUTH — Local non-profit group Plymouth Alive held its inaugural Jingle and Mingle Sunday at the Goodwill Hose Company No. 2 on Main Street, where families took photos at Christmas-themed selfie stations.

The event featured a bunch of different backdrops decorated for the holiday season and designed by local organizations like the Plymouth police department, Plymouth Youth Soccer, Plymouth Borough Library, Plymouth Borough Council and Goodwill Hose Co. No. 2.

Recognizable characters from beloved Christmas stories were in attendance as well, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Grinch, and, of course, Santa Claus.

Kids were invited to take photos in front of each station, make a Christmas ornament at the craft station and then head outside for some some hot cocoa, hot dogs and s’mores.

Plymouth Alive President Alexis Eroh said based on reservations that 160 kids plus their parents were expected to attend the sold-out event.

“One of our members came up with the idea to do this because we just recently did the Halloween Spooktacular event and we were kind of inspired by that to do a Christmas-themed event,” Eroh said.

Stacie Borsavage, of Plymouth, attended the event with her granddaughters, Aaliyah, 8 months, and Irelynn, 7.

“We’re having a lot of fun,” Borsavage said, “The kids love it.”

The grandmother said family friendly events like this one are a vital part of the community.

“It’s important, especially this time of year.”