A long line forms to get pictures with Santa.

Caleb Dalvet of Sunset Boarding Stables (left) holds the leash of a donkey with a Christmas wreath around its neck as he talks with one of the many kids who attended the event Sunday.

Sunset Boarding Stables Traveling Pony Rides and Petting Zoo, located in Schuylkill County, was a new addition this year to the Hanover Township Christmas event.

Marines from the local Wyoming U.S. Marine Corps. Reserve Unit collected toys Sunday during the Hanover Township Christmas event. According to the Hanover Lions Club, it is the largest, single day toy collections in the area.

Walt Seiger, 8, of Warrior Run, had the honor of flipping the light switch at the annual Hanover Township Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony Sunday.

HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Township Lions Club held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event Sunday on Carey Avenue, across the street from Burger King.

The event featured photos with Santa, classic Christmas tunes, arts and crafts, food and, once the sun went down, the traditional tree lighting ceremony. This year, Walt Seiger, 8, of Warrior Run, had the honor of flipping the light switch.

Held in tandem with the event, Marines from the local Wyoming U.S. Marine Corps. Reserve Unit collected toys for its annual Toys for Tots drive.

“This is the biggest turnout yet,” said Hanover Township Lions Club President Bernie Mozloom. “Especially because of the weather.”

He was especially proud of the organization’s partnership with the local Marine Corps Reserve Unit.

“It’s important to make every kid happy for Christmas. Christmas is about giving,” he said.

According to the Lions Club, a record 125 organizations and individuals sponsored the tree lighting this year. Those sponsorships will help offset the cost of the electricity bill from the tree lights and the maintenance of the area.

Lions Club Chairman John VanWhy said that the event continues to grow every year and that the newest addition was a petting zoo, courtesy of Sunset Boarding Stables Traveling Pony Rides and Petting Zoo, located in Schuylkill County.

“It’s a free event so it’s really good for the community,” VanWhy said. “It’s good to give back to everyone for supporting the Lions Club because we’re all volunteers.”

SSgt. Artris Almengo, U.S. Marine Corps, said she was proud to help collect donations Sunday.

“It’s been very heart warming to see how the community has come together,” she said.

Jennifer Lazarsky attended the event for the first time Sunday with her mom and two children Sofia, 2, and John, 5.

“It’s been excellent. It’s a lot more than I actually expected. The weather is perfect for it.”