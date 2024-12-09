🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A child was transported to an area hospital for injuries suffered in a reported shooting inside a residence on Fellows Avenue in Breslau early Monday morning.

Police responded to the house in the 500 block of Fellows Avenue near Scureman Street just after 3 a.m. when they found a girl had been shot.

The girl was rushed to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, Forensic Services Unit were at the scene.

Police and the trooper were observed leaving the area just before 7 a.m.

Township Police Chief David Lewis could not be immediately reached Monday morning.

