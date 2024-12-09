🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Board of Directors of The Institute announced on Monday that Jill Avery-Stoss, current Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role as President of the organization in January 2025.

Teri Ooms will continue in her role as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Institute, a non-profit data, analytics, and research organization, is “deeply committed” to its mission of empowering businesses and community leaders with research-based strategies for informed decision-making.

Serving NEPA for 20 years, The Institute has grown and changed just like the region.

As President, Avery-Stoss will be responsible for The Institute’s day-to-day operations, client relations, and project management.

Meanwhile, in her role as CEO, Ooms will focus on strategic planning, fundraising, and staff training and development.

A news release stated that this restructuring enables The Institute to continue to provide the NEPA community and beyond with compelling data, case studies, and research on regional approaches to public services, public safety, health and social services, workforce development, planning and development, and more.

“We are grateful to have the talent and expertise within The Institute to be able to help the organization get to the next level,” said Charlie Kasko, Chairman of The Institute’s Board of Directors, “Good decisions that help our community can only be made with good data and people. The resources this expanded leadership team brings will help The Institute continue to support economic growth across our region with reliable research and data.”

