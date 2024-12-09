🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square was ponded with water on Monday after a suspected water main break flooded a busy intersection.

On Monday shortly after 4:30, the City of Wilkes-Barre warned residents to avoid the Public Square in Wilkes-Barre after a reported water main break.

28/22 News was on the scene as water gushed out onto the street near the intersection of Public Square and West Market Street.

The Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief said it’s a large water main break and urges the public to avoid Public Square for the time being.

The cause of the break was unknown as of Monday evening, but Pennsylvania American Water and the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department are on scene handling the situation.

An American Water worker told 28/22 News they have slowed the water flow and only have one valve left to shut off and anticipates the roadway to be reopened by Tuesday morning.