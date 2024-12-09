Vote now through Jan. 24, to choose Pennsylvania’s next top river

WILKES-BARRE — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week invited the public to vote for Pennsylvania’s 2025 “River of the Year.”

Online voting is open now through Jan. 24, 2025, allowing Pennsylvanians to choose from three nominated waterways — the Delaware River, Youghiogheny River and Perkiomen Creek.

“These three rivers are remarkable examples of Pennsylvania’s rich natural heritage,” said Secretary Dunn. “This competition not only highlights their unique qualities but also builds community pride and emphasizes their recreational, cultural, and economic importance. I can’t wait to see which waterway earns the 2025 title.”

About the nominees

• Delaware River: The longest undammed river in the Eastern U.S., forming part of Pennsylvania’s border with New York and New Jersey.

• Youghiogheny River: A hub for water recreation, flowing from the Laurel Highlands into West Virginia.

• Perkiomen Creek: A 37.7-mile tributary of the Schuylkill River, stretching through Berks, Lehigh and Montgomery counties.

The River of the Year program, administered by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR) with funding from DCNR, celebrates Pennsylvania’s waterways while raising awareness of conservation needs.

How to vote

Voting is open now through 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Votes can be cast online at the POWR website, with details on each nominee and the River of the Year program. One vote per email address is permitted.

“We are excited to once again kick off the public online voting process for Pennsylvania River of the Year,” said Janet Sweeney, of POWR. “As we all continue to spend more time outdoors and deepen our appreciation for the beautiful natural resources of Pennsylvania, the annual River of the Year voting process is a fun way to rally behind and support your favorite waterway.”

The winning river’s nominating organization will receive a $10,000 DCNR grant to fund year-long celebrations, including paddling events and community activities. A commemorative poster will also be created to honor the 2025 River of the Year.

The annual River of the Year sojourn is part of a larger series of paddling trips supported by DCNR and POWR to promote environmental awareness, recreation, and heritage. Learn more about the sojourns at — pawatersheds.org.

Visit DCNR’s website to learn more about the Rivers Program, and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.

PFBC announces new, low-cost online boating safety education course

​The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) this week announced the availability of a new, low-cost online boating safety education course.

The course, offered in partnership with the nonprofit BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water, is available for only $17, is approved by both the PFBC and National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), and recognized by the United States Coast Guard.

In Pennsylvania, a Boating Safety Education Certificate is required for any person born on or after Jan. 1, 1982, to operate boats powered with motors greater than 25 horsepower or any personal watercraft. To receive a certificate, boaters must successfully complete an approved boating safety course — either online or through in-person instruction.

The BoatUS Foundation course consists of six lessons and quizzes along with a final exam. Students may use a computer or mobile device to start, pause, and resume their learning at any time, and the full course can be completed in approximately four-to-eight hours.

Individuals who successfully complete the online course will immediately receive a temporary Boater Safety Education Certificate which can be printed and is valid for 60 days.

Within four-to-six weeks, students will receive their permanent certificate in the mail in the form of a durable plastic card that is valid for the boater’s lifetime.

To access the course, visit the PFBC website — FishandBoat.com — and the select the BoatUS Foundation option.

2025 Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits, gift vouchers sale

​A year’s worth of angling adventure awaits when you purchase your 2025 Pennsylvania fishing license, permits, or gift vouchers — on sale today.

Beginning Dec. 1, fishing licenses, permits, and vouchers for the upcoming 2025 season can be purchased through the HuntFishPA online portal on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) website — Fishandboat.com — on your smartphone using the FishBoatPA mobile app, or by visiting one of nearly 700 retail license issuing agents.

2025 licenses, permits, and vouchers purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months, from Dec. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2025.

Fishing licenses, permits, and vouchers can be purchased easily, conveniently, and safely online from your computer or smart phone. Customers can choose from annual or multi-year licenses and permits with 3, 5, and 10-year options, and all documents may be printed immediately upon purchase or saved digitally to a smart device which serves as proof of possession.

While many customers still prefer to purchase fishing licenses in person from local issuing agents, online purchases can save time and help you avoid long lines, especially right before the spring trout season, which begins statewide on Saturday, April 5, 2025. For added convenience, customers can choose an auto-renew option at the time of purchase, so they never miss a fishing season.

In addition to licenses and popular permits, such as the trout, Lake Erie, or even unpowered boat launch permits, customers may choose to purchase vouchers that can be given as gifts and be redeemed by recipients.

Once again for the 2025 license year, customers can purchase a collectible fishing license button. This year’s button features a classic keystone design familiar from many vintage fishing license buttons, highlighted by a vibrant conservation green and navy blue color scheme.

Anglers who visit a license issuing agent in person can receive the 2025 Fishing Summary/Boating Handbook free of charge. The book outlines current fishing and boating regulations, seasons and creel limits, and safety information, and includes advertising and coupons.

Voluntary permits

Customers who purchase a 2025 fishing license can once again support their favorite PFBC programs through the purchase of voluntary permits for Bass, Musky, Wild Trout/Enhanced Waters, and Habitat/Waterways Conservation. These permits are not required for fishing and carry no additional privileges, but all funds generated through them are reinvested into their respective program.

Thanks to the generosity of anglers, the PFBC has invested more than $720,500 into special projects funded by the sale of voluntary permits since 2019.

While youth anglers under age 16 do not require a fishing license, they must have either a Voluntary Youth Fishing License or a free Mentored Youth Fishing Permit to participate in any special youth opportunities throughout the 2025 season.

Important 2024 fishing dates:

Dec. 1 (2024) – 2025 Pennsylvania Fishing Licenses, permits, and vouchers on sale

March 29, 2025 – Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day

April 5, 2025 – Statewide Opening Day of Trout Season

Nov. 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025 – Mandatory Cold Weather Life Jacket Requirement in effect.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.