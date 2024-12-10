🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County judge continued a court proceeding Tuesday for Joseph R. Rodriguez accused of using a 3D printer to manufacture a firearm earlier this year.

Rodriguez, 30, formerly of George Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, was charged by Luzerne County detectives in March on several firearm offenses after suspicious materials were found in a garbage bag discarded near a convenience store in Plains Township, according to court records.

The materials in the garbage bag allegedly involved shipping tags and invoices with Rodriguez’s name for a Glock 9mm 17 round magazine and a Smith & Wesson repair kit. The garbage bag also contained 3D-printed gun parts, slides, lower receivers, magazines, a suppressor and other smaller parts, court records say.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Rodriguez’s residence allegedly finding a 3D printer used to manufacture and mold plastic guns.

Rodriguez was before Judge David W. Lupas on Tuesday on four counts of illegal possession of a firearm to enter a plea.

His attorney, Jamaal S. Zubchevich, requested a continuance of the proceeding after Rodriguez was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of possession of an unregistered firearm and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Zubchevich said during the proceeding the charges filed by county detectives may be absorbed with the federal charges as the reason for the continuance.

Lupas granted the request, rescheduling the proceeding for Feb. 25.

During a news conference announcing Rodriguez’s arrest in March, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce noted the plastic guns manufactured by 3D printers are known as ghost guns and are unregistered without serial numbers.