WILKES-BARRE — A Fairview Township man apologized, claiming he felt ashamed of himself for downloading child sexual abuse materials.

Robert G. Stibick Jr., 49, of Lee Avenue, was sentenced Tuesday by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to 10-to-23 months at the county correctional facility plus 12 years probation on 30 counts of child pornography. Stibick pleaded guilty to the charges July 31.

Detectives with the District Attorney’s Office, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested Stibick on Jan. 4 after investigating a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Cyber Tip involved a phone number registered to Stibick was used to download images of child sexual abuse materials.

Detectives served a search warrant for Stibick’s cellular phone that contained in excess 30 saved images, according to court records.

Prior to being sentenced, Stibick apologized saying he was ashamed of himself. After he was arrested and released on bail, Stibick received counseling, his attorney, Frank T. McCabe II, said.

“My client was fully cooperative, he’s embarrassed over this, he regrets his actions…He’s disappointed in himself for his actions,” McCabe said at the sentencing hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Degnan called the case “serious offenses.”

Lupas noted Stibick’s acceptance of responsibility by pleading guilty and lack of a criminal record but noted the case was serious to warrant a sentence of jail.

Stibick is required to register his address for 15 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.