🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State Sen. Ryan Aument on Tuesday announced that he has accepted the role of state director for U.S. Sen.-elect Dave McCormick.

Accordingly, Aument intends to officially resign from his position as Pennsylvania State Senator for the 36th senatorial district serving northern Lancaster County prior to Jan. 3, 2025. His offices will remain open and the staff serving the 36th Senatorial District will remain available to assist constituents with state-related matters throughout the transition period.

“I am humbled and honored that Sen.-elect McCormick has trusted me to lead his statewide operation here in Pennsylvania,” Aument said. “Dave’s transformational vision for our Commonwealth, commitment to conservative values, and exceptional leadership qualities will make him an excellent United States senator, and I am eager to begin working on building a stronger Pennsylvania with him.

Aument said he is “tremendously grateful” for the opportunity to have served the people of Lancaster County in the Pennsylvania General Assembly for the last 13 years.

And I want to assure the residents of the 36th Senatorial District that you will continue to have access to the high-quality services my office offers up until a new senator takes my place,” Aument said. “My staff remains willing and able to assist constituents with state-related matters throughout the special election cycle.”

After Aument resigns, the lieutenant governor will have 10 days to declare the date for the special election to fill the seat for the 36th Senatorial District.

Services such as assistance with PennDOT paperwork and processing, Pennsylvania tax forms, applications for birth and death certificates, and more will continue without interruption to ensure that the constituents of the 36th Senatorial District have access to these vital services.

“This is an extraordinarily consequential time in our country, and Americans need the type of strong, forward-thinking leadership that Dave McCormick brings to the table at the national level,” Aument said. “It’s been a blessing to serve my constituents and to work closely with my talented staff and thoughtful colleagues in the Pennsylvania Republican Caucus. I’m extremely proud of all we’ve been able to accomplish together on behalf of the people of Pennsylvania, and I look forward to continuing that work with Sen.-elect McCormick.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.