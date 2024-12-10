🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Luzerne County attorney Thomas “Tom” Mosca is set to announce his candidacy for Judge of the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

Mosca will make the announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Vito’s Wine Cellar, 3 May St., Jenkins Township.

The event is schedule to start at 5:30 p.m.

Mosca will run to fill a new seat on the county bench that was created by the Pennsylvania Legislature.