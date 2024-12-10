🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Community Bank branches across its four-state footprint are once again helping spread holiday cheer by lending a hand and giving back to their local neighbors and communities.

The bank is spreading joy this holiday season by sponsoring or hosting charity drives for local nonprofits to benefit neighbors in need.

Each branch has chosen its own activities based on the specific needs of its community. Donations range from food baskets and children’s gifts, to holiday dinners for families and much more.

This year, specific local activities include:

• Wilkes-Barre branch in Liberty Plaza and the Pittston branch are collecting clothing and other items for the Nurse’s Pantry, including hygiene essentials, footwear, outerwear, undergarments, school supplies and lice treatment kits.

• Tunkhannock branch is raising money throughout the year to purchase gifts for families in need in Wyoming County through the Interfaith Friends Adopt a Family for Christmas program.

• Daleville branch is participating in the Lackawanna County Adopt an Angel Program.

• Freeland branch is collecting pet supplies for Friends with Paws Pet Rescue.

• Olyphant branch is collecting toys for Toys for Tots.

• Jermyn branch is collecting toys for Toys for Tots and has an Angel of Hope Tree to collect gifts for children at Lakeland Elementary.

• Scranton Davis Street branch is collecting toys for Toys for Tots and clothing for the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

• Scranton Wyoming Avenue branch is collecting toys for Toys for Tots.

• Scranton Keyser Avenue branch is collecting items for the Salvation Army tree and purchasing poinsettias for the ARC.

• Back Mountain branch is collecting toys for the Trucksville Volunteer Fire Company’s Children’s Christmas Party.

• Meshoppen branch collected Thanksgiving food for the Meshoppen Food Pantry and is now collecting items for nursing home residents through the Embassy of Tunkhannock.

• Montrose branch will take shifts ringing the Salvation Army bell at Price Chopper.

• Wilkes-Barre South Main Street branch is volunteering to read letters to Santa, purchase and wrap presents, and deliver packages on Christmas Eve through Valley Santa.

• Kingston James Street branch is collecting children’s toys for the Tom Engle Kris Kringle Toy Foundation.

• Clarks Summit branch is collecting unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

• Lansford branch is supporting a food and clothing drive for Trinity Lutheran Church and the Shepherd House Food Pantry.

• Wyalusing branch is collecting gifts for the Leo Club.

• Lehighton branch is collecting toys for Toys for Tots and Marine Corps Reserve families.

• Laceyville branch is collecting winter coats, hats, gloves and other warm clothing essentials for Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church.

• Hazleton Airport branch is collecting food items for Valley Food Pantry and toys for United Charities.

• Scranton N. Washington Avenue branch is collecting toys for Toys for Tots.

• Hazleton S. Church Street branch is collecting mittens for a mitten tree to donate to the Salvation Army.