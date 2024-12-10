🔊 Listen to this

TANNERSVILLE – Slated to open its 2024-2025 ski season on Friday , Dec. 13 , Camelback Resort in the Pocono Mountains welcomes skiers, snowboarders, snow tubers and outdoor enthusiasts to its 560-acre winter playground.

In addition to premier skiing/snowboarding, Camelback Resort also features one of the largest snow tubing parks in the country, offering over 40 snow tubing lanes for daytime and nighttime fun. The popular nighttime experience returns with music, disco lighting and up to 44 lightning-fast lanes complemented by two magic carpet lifts.

With 453 guest suites, world-class amenities and countless adventures for all ages, Camelback Resort offers the perfect winter escape for family and friends. Recently ranked the #4 Ski Resort in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 and named among USA Today’s 10 Best “Places for Snow Tubing,” Camelback continues to lead in winter fun.

With a legacy of teaching ski lessons to generations of families over the past 61 years, Camelback Resort is introducing new adult, senior and youth classes at its Ski & Ride Academy.

For adults 18 and over with a skill level of advanced beginner and up, two-hour group lessons are available, allowing participants to build or refine skills in a group with similar abilities. These customized classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. during January and February 2025 ranging from $225 to $250 for four sessions.

Special two-hour Senior Clinics are offered on Wednesdays in January and February. For younger skiers, an After School Program for ages 9 to 18 provides one-hour lessons over three consecutive weeks for $120. The Ski & Ride Academy also offers extended private lessons.

Camelback Resort features 14 lifts serving 39 trails, ensuring efficient access to a variety of terrain for skiers and snowboarders. Among the newer additions to the slopes are the Black Bear 6, introduced in 2022 as a high-speed, six-person enclosed lift that replaced the smaller Sullivan Express, and the Sunbowl Express, built in 2020. The Black Bear 6 also now features a digital screen at its front — displaying a trail map, lift updates, and other essential ski information.

Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology allows guests an effortless shopping opportunity at the resort’s Big Pocono On The Go spot, which provides a collection of grab-and-go purchase possibilities. Camelback is the first ski resort in the country to offer Just Walk Out technology utilizing only a credit card, the Amazon app or the Camelback app at the entry gate.

This winter season, Rakuda Ramen joins the Camelback dining scene offering comforting and authentic Japanese flavors in steaming bowls available for both grab-and-go and on-site enjoyment. Guests can indulge in rich broth and perfectly cooked noodles with protein options like Teriyaki Marinated Chicken, Garlic Soy Flank Steak or Hoisin Marinated Shrimp, all topped with healthy selections such as shredded carrots, bean sprouts and sautéed mushrooms.

Snow enthusiasts can enjoy a variety of dining options at Camelback including Thirsty Camel Bar & Grille, Trails End Pub & Grille, Waffle Cabin, Chuck’s Spud Shack, Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse, as well as coffee shops and popular food trucks.