🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — MotorWorld is one step closer to making a new home at the Wyoming Valley Mall as the Zoning Hearing Board Tuesday approved the first phase of a proposed project that would see the dealership occupy a significant portion of the mall.

MotorWorld | MileOne Autogroup off of Route 315 in Wilkes-Barre, was approved six variances for: side and rear yard, building and parking setback requirements, parking lot, landscaping and vegetation requirements and signage requirements.

All were approved unanimously and there was no public comment from members of the audience regarding the project.

More specifically, the applicant was given approval to wave the requirement to plant shade trees on the landscaping islands in order to keep cars for sale that the dealership will have on the lot visible to protect them from vandalism and to prevent debris from the trees falling onto the new cars.

Additionally, the signage variance will allow the applicant to have more signage locations than what is allowed for in the Wilkes-Barre Twp. zoning ordinance.

“Given the scale of this development and the number of access locations, we felt it was appropriate to have more signage,” explained Nick Argot, who is the civil engineer for the project.

All approvals from the zoning hearing board are subject to approval of a subdivision that’s being requested separately.

Approval of the variances was the first step in a longer process toward the dealership acquiring a portion of the mall that includes areas formerly occupied by Sears and Bon-Ton and areas currently occupied by Macy’s Men’s and Home and Ken Pollock Tire and Auto Center.

The dealership plans to convert that space into a service, car detailing area and car wash.

Part of the former Bon-Ton will be used as administrative offices.

Attorney Angelo Terrana, who represents MotorWorld, explained to the board that the dealership has entered into a sales agreement with 4th Dimension Properties, which purchased the mall last year, and Ken Pollock, but the sale has not been finalized yet and is contingent on several other factors.

Terrana said that approval of the variances is part of a “due diligence period,” which is a specific time frame when a buyer is able to assess and inspect a property before closing a sales deal.

“We have to go through our construction process as well as the brands that will be relocating from MotorWorld to this facility has to approve the drawings and steps,” Terrana said.

If the sale goes through, the other stores currently operating in the mall will remain open. According to the proposed plan, there will not be interior access to the mall from the dealership, but MotorWorld does plan to construct a pedestrian pathway so customers can safely go between both.

Additionally, the applicant plans to construct several other buildings outside of the mall that would be used for sales and showrooms.

That portion of the plan is separate from the approvals given Tuesday and will need to be submitted to the Planning Commission for land development.

Construction of those other buildings would require the demolition of Grotto Pizza on land that is not owned by the mall.

When asked about that portion of the project, Terrana did not offer much information but said MotorWorld was currently “in talks” with the property owners.

Prior to the meeting Tuesday, Tony DeCosmo, spokesman for Grotto, issued a statement:

“We are aware that Mile One Auto Group is exploring a potential project involving the Wyoming Valley Mall, but there’s no reason for us to comment on it until more details are known. As for our restaurant, regardless of how that project proceeds, we will be serving our guests there for years to come.”