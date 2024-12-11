🔊 Listen to this

Rob Jacobs stands with John McGlynn, the first recipient of the water heater, who lives accross the street from the Jacobs.

The water heater sits in the front yard of Rob and Jackie Jacobs on Second Ave. in Kingston.

Tom Paratore of the Kingston Water Committee tells Rob Jacobs how to adjust the lights covering the water heater.

The Kingston Water Heater Committee greets Rob Jacobs as he steps out of his door.

Rob Jacobs steps out of his house to find the water heater on his lawn. Rob is the 40th person to receive the honor.

KINGSTON — Borough Councilman Robert Jacobs has a new Christmas decoration on his lawn at 105 Second Ave.

But it wasn’t put there by him or his family.

The old water heater, decked out like a Christmas tree with colorful lights and ornaments, was delivered via a boisterous parade of friends and neighbors on Tuesday night — all part of a tradition dating back to 1984.

The group of about 35 volunteers, as always, first held a clandestine meeting to discuss who would be worthy of the water heater. After much deliberation, the group piled into their vehicles and paraded around Kingston, with the oversized lawn ornament in tow to surprise this year’s unsuspecting honoree.

“We are thrilled to be honored as this year’s recipient of the water heater,” Jacobs said. “It means a lot to us to join this group and be part of the tradition.”

The water heater comes completely decorated for Christmas. The group of men delivering it stood and sang Christmas carols — at least the ones to which they could remember the words.

According to tradition, the recipient must keep the water heater on their front lawn and light it every night until after the new year. If they fail to comply, they have to keep the water heater on their front lawn for a second year.

Jacobs said he will be sure to comply with the rules and keep it lit up for the holidays every night.

The tradition began in 1984, when plumber John McGlynn, who was present Tuesday night, replaced a water heater for the late Tom Lahart on Loveland Avenue.

When Lahart didn’t pay a $10 fee to remove the old one, McGlynn decided to leave it on Lahart’s lawn.

He would later have some friends go back and decorate it as a Christmas joke, and a local legend was born.

Past recipients

1984: John McGlynn

1985: Kevin Boylan

1986: Jim Clarke

1987: Charles Burns

1988: Gordon Dussinger

1989: Barry Blannet

1990: Paul Roberts

1991: Barney O’Donnell

1992: Terry McGinley

1993: Frank “Bunky” Sorochak

1994: Frank Hill

1995: Ned Delaney

1996: Dan Beky

1997: Nick Volpetti

1998: Tom O’Connor

1999: No recipient

2000: Al ‘Shorty’ Cuba

2001: Doug Rush

2002: Tom Leary

2003: Charlie Dugan

2004: Jack Coslett

2005: Stan Motyka

2006: Sterling Rush

2007: Bill Mericle

2008: John Sromovsky

2009: Tom Paratore

2010: Mike Connolly

2011: Jeff Coslett

2012: Gary Michak

2013: Rich Stefanides

2014: Betty Lahart

2015: Bob Guyette

2016: Maurice Grimes

2017: Richard Pries

2018: Anthony Dicton

2019: Corey Pries

2020: Dr. Fred Lombardo

2021: John & Marie Romanoski

2022: Chaz Balogh