Click here to subscribe today or Login.
KINGSTON — Borough Councilman Robert Jacobs has a new Christmas decoration on his lawn at 105 Second Ave.
But it wasn’t put there by him or his family.
The old water heater, decked out like a Christmas tree with colorful lights and ornaments, was delivered via a boisterous parade of friends and neighbors on Tuesday night — all part of a tradition dating back to 1984.
The group of about 35 volunteers, as always, first held a clandestine meeting to discuss who would be worthy of the water heater. After much deliberation, the group piled into their vehicles and paraded around Kingston, with the oversized lawn ornament in tow to surprise this year’s unsuspecting honoree.
“We are thrilled to be honored as this year’s recipient of the water heater,” Jacobs said. “It means a lot to us to join this group and be part of the tradition.”
The water heater comes completely decorated for Christmas. The group of men delivering it stood and sang Christmas carols — at least the ones to which they could remember the words.
According to tradition, the recipient must keep the water heater on their front lawn and light it every night until after the new year. If they fail to comply, they have to keep the water heater on their front lawn for a second year.
Jacobs said he will be sure to comply with the rules and keep it lit up for the holidays every night.
The tradition began in 1984, when plumber John McGlynn, who was present Tuesday night, replaced a water heater for the late Tom Lahart on Loveland Avenue.
When Lahart didn’t pay a $10 fee to remove the old one, McGlynn decided to leave it on Lahart’s lawn.
He would later have some friends go back and decorate it as a Christmas joke, and a local legend was born.