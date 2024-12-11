🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A woman from Thornhurst attempted to avoid being arrested by abandoning a toddler inside a vehicle parked in a private lot along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near Blackman Street early Wednesday morning.

Michelle Irene Remak, 29, ran from township police officers when they learned she was wanted in Lackawanna and Monroe Counties at about 12:15 a.m., according to court records.

Remak was apprehended after she was stunned by a Taser during the foot chase, court records say.

Police in court records say Remak left behind a 3-year-old child inside the vehicle when she initiated the foot chase.

The incident began when a township officer investigated a suspicious vehicle occupied by Remak that was parked in a private lot.

Remak allegedly provided a false name and date of birth to the officer.

When Remak’s true identity was learned, she ran away from the vehicle as police discovered she was wanted on warrants in two other counties, court records say.

After she was apprehended, Remak allegedly told police she swallowed heroin during the encounter with officers and she was in the area to conduct a drug deal.

The child was turned over to a family member.

Remak was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, flight to avoid apprehension, evading arrest, tampering with evidence, false identification to law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.