🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A landlord from Hanover Township accused of yelling racial epithets at a tenant had ethnic intimidation and harassment charges dismissed Wednesday.

Frank Castrignano, 64, of River Road, was charged by Hanover Township police on allegations he yelled derogatory comments directed at a black woman at an apartment building he owns on Lee Park Avenue on Oct. 3, according to court records.

Castrignano had posted an eviction notice but the woman appealed and was permitted to remain in the apartment.

After the woman won the appeal from being evicted, court records say, Castrignano banged on the woman’s door, yelled racial epithets and posted a sign with a racial epithet on the window of the woman’s apartment, court records say.

A district judge in Luzerne County Central Court dismissed the case against Castrignano when the woman failed to appear to testify.